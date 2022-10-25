Mercer County a win away from first regional crown

ORION — Having avenged one previous setback with Monday's first-round win over Alleman, the Mercer County High School volleyball team had more unfinished business in Tuesday's IHSA Class 2A Orion Regional semifinals.

Taking on Lincoln Trail Conference rival and No. 4 seed Knoxville, the fifth-seeded Golden Eagles rode the energy of their postseason-opening win to move within one victory of their first regional championship.

By sweeping the Blue Bullets 25-22, 25-17, Mercer County earned payback for a two-set loss it suffered at Knoxville on Sept. 28.

"We have a winner's mentality at the moment," said MerCo junior middle hitter Gabriella McPeek. "Our confidence is high, and we're at our peak. This is the time to do that."

One Eagle who reached a peak in Tuesday's semifinal victory was sophomore middle blocker Molly Hofmann. Posting a match-high 12 kills, Hofmann effectively took over down the stretch in the second game.

With Knoxville (22-13-1) down just 13-10, Hofmann hooked up with junior setter Brylee Marston to pound down five straight kills, widening the Eagles' lead to 18-10. She reeled off six straight points for MerCo, all on kills.

"We just started to get our timing down," Hofmann said. "We were clicking, and we knew what spots to hit it at. Everything just fell into place."

"If Molly's on, I'm going to find her until they stop her," added Marston, "and they didn't stop her."

Combined with the play of McPeek (11 kills), Marston (28 assists) and senior libero Madi Frieden (26 digs), the Golden Eagles will take a 17-14 record into Thursday's 6 p.m. regional final against top-seeded host Orion.

Orion swept Mercer County in mid-September, but McPeek feels her club has come a long way since then.

"When we played Orion, we were at one of the lowest points of our year," she said. "We feel like Thursday, we've got nothing to lose and we'll be ready to go at it."

In the first set, Knoxville went up 11-4 as sophomore Lexi Harshbarger (nine kills) had three straight kills during a 5-0 run. But after that, MerCo settled in and kept chipping away, eventually going up 20-19 on a Sydney Lamkin ace.

Down three, the Blue Bullets rallied to tie it at 22, but the Eagles scored the final three points to take the opener. That energy carried over into a 9-3 start to the second set.

"We all knew we could do it," said Hofmann. "We were ready to put it all out there, and we didn't want to let up until we knew we'd won."

Now, Mercer County hopes its energy carries it to another win and its first piece of postseason volleyball hardware.

"If we play the way we have and keep our energy up," said Marston, "we can definitely win on Thursday."