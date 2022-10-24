MerCo sweeps Alleman to begin regional redemption run

ORION — Last Thursday, the Alleman and Mercer County volleyball teams met to close regular-season play with the Pioneers prevailing in a three-set thriller.

In Monday night's rematch at the IHSA Class 2A Orion Regional, the Golden Eagles gained redemption in convincing fashion by sweeping Alleman 25-17, 25-12 in a first-round matchup.

"It was definitely motivation," MerCo coach Erica Biddle said of last Thursday's setback. "We worked Friday and Saturday in practice on what we struggled with and what we needed to improve on. The girls were driven to work harder and try and get revenge on Alleman."

Now 16-14, the fifth-seeded Eagles began what they hope is a regional redemption run with Monday's victory. They now face Lincoln Trail Conference and No. 4 seed Knoxville Tuesday at 7 in the second semifinal match.

Back on Sept. 28, the Blue Bullets swept Mercer County in an LTC matchup at Knoxville.

"Our energy was definitely better (Monday)," said MerCo junior middle hitter Gabriella McPeek. "I felt like our hitters were on, our serving was 10 times better and our passing was much better."

McPeek especially cited the energy, noting that the 11th-seeded Pioneers (6-22) had drawn considerable energy from playing on their home court in last Thursday's matchup.

"Alleman had a huge student section at that match, and I think it threw us off a bit," she said. "Riding the bus was a whole different story this time. We were listening to music, seriously focusing and getting ourselves pumped up. It was so much fun."

Led by McPeek's eight kills, four blocks and two aces, the Golden Eagles set the tone right from the start. Up 4-3 in the first set, they peeled off a 10-2 run to open a 14-5 lead that eventually ballooned to a 21-11 advantage.

The Pioneers kept battling, closing the gap to six two times, the last at 23-17, before MerCo closed out the first set.

"We have definitely shown different shades at a time each time we play," said Alleman coach Morgan DeBruine. "We didn't bring the game we could've brought, and they definitely had more energy tonight. Mercer County was definitely finding the fuel for the points they were getting."

MerCo came out even stronger in the second set scoring 10 of the first 12 points and was never seriously threatened from that point on.

Molly Hofmann supported McPeek's efforts with six kills, with junior setter Brylee Marston adding 18 assists and senior libero Madi Frieden 16 digs. Anna Frieden added three aces.

For Alleman, Clair Hulke's seven kills and five digs led the way. Carson Wendt had five kills and two blocks, and Megan Hulke had 14 assists.

"We made a lot of progress as the season went on," said DeBruine. "We've got a big, bright future ahead of us."