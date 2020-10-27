Mistakes costly for Bulldogs in volleyball loss

NORTH LIBERTY — Whether it was Cassidy Hartman on the outside, Shelby Kimm in the middle or Gabbie Schroeder on the service line, Iowa City Liberty piled up points in bunches.
And Bettendorf couldn’t overcome that trifecta.
Hartman and Kimm combined for 22 kills at the net and Schroeder delivered seven aces to push the Class 5A fifth-ranked Lightning to a quick and decisive 67 minute sweep over the 14th-ranked Bulldogs 25-21, 25-18, 25-9 in the volleyball regional final at Liberty High School.
For the second straight season, Liberty (22-2) is heading to the state tournament in Cedar Rapids that will commence in one week.
“We knew they had aggressive serves and we attempted to work with that, but they do have some talented servers,” Bettendorf’s first-year head coach Mike Grannen said. “They did a great job putting us out of (our) system.”
In the Bulldogs seven losses, their opponent’s combined record was 136-45 and three of those teams, counting Liberty, will have an extended season by making the trip to state.
It was a fast start for Bettendorf (12-7), who came in winners of six of its last seven contests, by scoring the first five points of the match, all off Lightning errors.
“We sealed up offensive options,” Grannen said.
Then Liberty showed its firepower. It went on a 12-2 run in which Hartman had three of her game-high 13 kills and Schroeder laced two straight aces. Six of its final points in the set were off kills.
“Liberty is definitely a fast playing team and I feel like we weren’t quite ready for that,” Bettendorf senior setter Ellie Aanestad said, “and they have some good hitters that can place it in a bunch of different spots.”
The Bulldogs crept to within 16-15 in the second set off of two consecutive aces from Lillie Petersen, but three straight Lightning kills – two from Hartman – pushed the lead back to four.
“We needed to get that energy back, but we couldn’t quite do that,” Aanestad said.
Schroeder, who went an unblemished 21-for-21 serving, gave Liberty a 2-0 advantage with two straight aces.
“Serve receive was not our strongest asset to the game,” Grannen said.
It was all Lightning in the final set, breaking a 4-4 tie with nine unanswered then ending the evening with an 11-1 outburst to begin the celebration.
Bettendorf finished with 10 attacking errors, five service errors and seven other violations.
“We didn’t cover the block as much as we could have and a few of the sets were tight to the net or we had a few communication errors,” Aanestad said. “Cleaning those up definitely would’ve been a closer game.”
Three Liberty front line players – Kimm, Roman Lauren and Sam Harvey – each finished with three blocks and libero Addie Schmierer paced it with 13 digs.
Petersen led the Bulldogs with eight kills while Izzy Vandewille chipped in five. Aanestad distributed 22 assists.
Bettendorf returns Petersen and Vandewille in the middle, Kaytlin Sowards on the outside, but will graduate both liberos, a pair of outside hitters and Aanestad.
“It’s going to be tough,” Grannen admitted. “Those will be some big shoes to fill.”
