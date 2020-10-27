Mistakes costly for sloppy Bulldogs in volleyball loss

Then Liberty showed its firepower. It went on a 12-2 run in which Hartman had three of her game-high 13 kills and Schroeder laced two straight aces. Six of its final points in the set were off kills.

“Liberty is definitely a fast playing team and I feel like we weren’t quite ready for that,” Bettendorf senior setter Ellie Aanestad said, “and they have some good hitters that can place it in a bunch of different spots.”

The Bulldogs crept to within 16-15 in the second set off of two consecutive aces from Lillie Petersen, but three straight Lightning kills – two from Hartman – pushed the lead back to four.

“We needed to get that energy back, but we couldn’t quite do that,” Aanestad said.

Schroeder, who went an unblemished 21-for-21 serving, gave Liberty a 2-0 advantage with two straight aces.

“Serve receive was not our strongest asset to the game,” Grannen said.

It was all Lightning in the final set, breaking a 4-4 tie with nine unanswered then ending the evening with an 11-1 outburst to begin the celebration.

Bettendorf finished with 10 attacking errors, five service errors and seven other violations.