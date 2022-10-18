Moline completes perfect WB6 run, sights set on postseason

Perfection was the goal, but even that isn’t enough. The Maroons have their eyes set higher.

Moline High School's volleyball team swept United Township 25-12, 25-14 to finish conference play with a 14-0 mark Tuesday in East Moline, but the Maroons were already looking ahead. It was the expectation for a squad that has won 34 straight Western Big 6 matches.

“With a super tough postseason that we have, it was one of our goals (finish undefeated in league play) that we set for ourselves," Moline coach Jenna Laxton said. “But now we are just working towards the postseason. It’s what we have been practicing all year for.”

Laxton’s mindset was copied by the team all season long. Moline had a celebration that lasted mere seconds when it clinched the WB6 title, and Tuesday was no different. Little outward emotion showed from the Maroon bench, but the undefeated record still meant a lot to the athletes.

“It’s really special, especially considering that last year we also went 14-0,” senior outside hitter Caylee Brandes said. “We didn’t drop a set last season (in league play) though, and although we did this year, I think it was good for us. It pushed us to be better to get ready for regionals.”

Brandes led the Maroons with six kills in the victory against UT (2-24, 1-13 WB6). Moline never trailed and took the first set easily after a plethora of Panther mistakes. UT cut it to 9-7, but an 8-0 Maroon run closed the door.

In the second set, Moline jumped ahead 16-6 behind Brandes and Sam Veto, who finished with five kills. Darien Sanders also caused UT fits at the service line, and the senior defensive specialist ended the night with three aces.

But it was junior outside hitter Emily Carver that made the biggest impact late in the second set. Carver has seen extended playing time in recent weeks and finished the game with four kills and two blocks.

“Emily got put into our starting lineup recently and has definitely made an impact,” Brandes said. “She wants to be that person to make a difference and show Coach Jenna that she deserves that spot (on the floor). I give her props for that because she is balling out.”

Ciara Hull led the Panthers with three kills. Olivia Hansen had three aces, all of which came in the first set, and Lily Severtsgaard dished five assists.

The Panthers have lost 21 straight, but the young team can see improvement.

“The girls have a better understanding of the game, where they should be and what the expectations are,” United Township coach Hannah Cameron said. “We are making split decisions effectively, where at first it was a little too much for them.”

UT will face top-seeded Normal Community in the regional semifinals Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Quincy. Cameron wants her team continue to fight — no matter how much longer the season lasts.

“Every day we need to come in working harder and harder,” Cameron said. “I told the girls that we want to keep progressing throughout this season.

"I want us playing our best games at the end.”

For the Maroons, the talk was all about making history.

Moline has never made it to the super-sectionals, but Wharton Field House will host the matchup if the Maroons can make it that far. Moline will start postseason play in the regional final on Oct. 27 in Bradley against the winner of Bradley-Bourbonnais and Minooka.

“I definitely want that regional title, but it would be awesome for the seniors if we can make it to the super-sectionals and beyond,” Brandes said. “We want to go farther than any other Moline volleyball program has.”

And not only does Laxton agree, but she believe this team has the makeup to make a deep postseason run.

“I want to take this team the farthest they have ever gone,” Laxton said. “We have a good shot to win regionals again and maybe a good shot to make it out of sectionals. I think there is definitely players on this team that can put younger girls on their back and get it going.

“I really do have faith in this team and I hope they are confident when the time comes so we can get it done.”