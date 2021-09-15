 Skip to main content
Moline makes quick work of Streaks
Moline makes quick work of Streaks

Prep volleyball

Moline sweeps Galesburg: The Moline High School volleyball team cruised to a two-set Western Big 6 Conference sweep of Galesburg on Wednesday at Wharton Field House to move its record to 6-0 in league play

The 9-2 Maroons made quick work of the Silver Streaks, winning 25-13, 25-12 to move their winning streak to three after coming off a weekend sweep of league foes Quincy and Rock Island. 

Caylee Brandes (7) and Carly Rouse (6) led the Maroons in kills with Sam Veto and Lucy Irvine each adding four. Rouse and Gigi Tertipes had the offense running smoothly with 16 and 11 assists, respectively. Megan DePoorter had a solid night, leading the Maroons with four aces and nine digs.

Abby Endthoff and Juniper Schwartzman led Galesburg with two kills each.

-- Staff report

