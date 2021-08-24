Moline off to fast start with volleyball victory over Orion

High quality, competitive high school volleyball returned for the 2021 season at steamy Wharton Field House on Tuesday night as the Moline Maroons erupted for a 25-18, 25-13 victory over the Orion Chargers.

Orion played even with Moline throughout much of the first set until the Maroons’ senior stars Ella Ramsay and Carly Rouse utilized their leadership skills and dominance at the net to pull away from the Chargers.

The second set was all Moline, as the Maroons led from the first ball and again controlled the net, with juniors Caylee Brandes and Samantha Veto showing the Moline faithful that they are ready to contribute.

Moline was led by Ramsay with 6 kills, 4 digs and 3 aces, Rouse with 4 digs, 5 assists and 4 kills, Brandes with 5 kills and 3 blocks, Irvine with 2 aces and 7 assists, and Veto with 3 kills, 4 assists and 1 block.

Orion was led by sophomore Rachel Bowers with 4 kills, 4 assists and 1 block, freshman Avery Knupp with 3 kills and 2 aces, junior Ella Sunberg with 5 assists and 4 digs, junior Jennie Abbot with 2 kills, 5 assists and 1 ace.

The Covid-19 impacted 2020-2021 season was moved to the spring, and as a result, the players and coaches for both squads felt the short timeframe between seasons was helpful in preparing for the fall campaign.