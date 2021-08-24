Moline off to fast start with volleyball victory over Orion

High quality, competitive high school volleyball returned for the 2021 season at steamy Wharton Field House on Tuesday night as the Moline Maroons erupted for a 25-18, 25-13 victory over the Orion Chargers.
Orion played even with Moline throughout much of the first set until the Maroons’ senior stars Ella Ramsay and Carly Rouse utilized their leadership skills and dominance at the net to pull away from the Chargers.
The second set was all Moline, as the Maroons led from the first ball and again controlled the net, with juniors Caylee Brandes and Samantha Veto showing the Moline faithful that they are ready to contribute.
Moline was led by Ramsay with 6 kills, 4 digs and 3 aces, Rouse with 4 digs, 5 assists and 4 kills, Brandes with 5 kills and 3 blocks, Irvine with 2 aces and 7 assists, and Veto with 3 kills, 4 assists and 1 block.
Orion was led by sophomore Rachel Bowers with 4 kills, 4 assists and 1 block, freshman Avery Knupp with 3 kills and 2 aces, junior Ella Sunberg with 5 assists and 4 digs, junior Jennie Abbot with 2 kills, 5 assists and 1 ace.
The Covid-19 impacted 2020-2021 season was moved to the spring, and as a result, the players and coaches for both squads felt the short timeframe between seasons was helpful in preparing for the fall campaign.
“We had a very good season in the spring, finishing third in the highly competitive Western Big 6 Conference, and we were able to maintain momentum through the summer and into our practice sessions, enabling us to come out against Orion in solid form,” said Maroon coach Sarah Fetter. “We also have several players on our team with a great deal of varsity experience, which has been great for the younger players as well.”
Sydney Adams, Orion’s second year head coach, was also positive about the short break between seasons.
“We were able to keep our players focused and excited through the summer and as we started practice for the fall season, and though we couldn’t come away with a victory over a very good Moline team, I felt we were able to demonstrate that we can compete against good teams and hold our heads high.”
The night’s first set kept the Wharton Field House crowd on its feet with several lead changes until Ramsay’s serving prowess provided Moline with five straight points to stake the Maroons to a 14-10 lead. Ramsay and Rouse seemed to be everywhere on the court for Moline down the stretch, and Moline's exceptional service game continued to give the Maroons an advantage that Orion could not overcome. Sophomore Lucy Irvine also was able to put points on the board from the service line for Moline, and a kill by Veto closed out the set.
“Our players were super excited coming into the match tonight, and it was great to see our younger players, Caylee Brandes, Lucy Irvine and Samantha Veto step forward in a big way,” said coach Fetter. “We have several adjustments and tweeks to our game plan to make going forward, but we know we will be competitive again this year in our conference.”
Orion, which finished second in the Three Rivers West Conference in the spring during Coach Adam’s inaugural season, is a team mixed with veteran and young players.
“We start a number of freshmen, and it will require an adjustment period for our players to adapt to the quickness and speed of varsity volleyball," said Adams. "But we were able to keep the ball in play and create many competitive points against Moline.”
In the sophomore match, Moline prevailed in three sets, 25-23, 24-26, and 15-12.