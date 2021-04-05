Moline, Orion programs team up to honor Wheeler

Fetter, a member of Moline's class of 2010, never got the chance to play under Wheeler, who coached the Maroons from 1985 to 1998, then spent five seasons (2000-04) as an Orion assistant before leading the Chargers from 2005 to 2019.

However, she knew full well what he meant to Maroon volleyball.

"Growing up and going through Moline, I was familiar with Coach Wheeler through my high school coach Tim Albrecht, who knew him very well," Fetter said. "It was nice to be able to bring the Moline and the Orion families together tonight, to support Coach Wheeler's family and carry on his tradition."

When it came to the matter at hand on the floor, the Maroons (7-3) were looking to get back on the winning track after a 6-0 start took a hit with two three-set Western Big 6 losses to Geneseo, sandwiched around a two-game setback to Sterling.

"It feels good to win again. After three tough losses, we came back ready to fight, to play for each other," said Moline junior setter/outside hitter Carly Rouse, who turned in a strong all-around effort with 10 assists, nine digs, seven kills and two blocks.

"We don't care as much about our record. We just want to keep getting better in the time we have left this season."