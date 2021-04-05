Moline, Orion programs team up to honor Wheeler

ORION — In a head-coaching tenure lasting nearly three decades, Jack Wheeler made a huge impact on both the Moline and Orion volleyball programs.
When the veteran coach passed away last September after battling lung cancer, it was only right that his former teams met up with each other on Orion's "Volley for the Cure" night Monday.
On the court, the Maroons bounced back after three consecutive Western Big 6 losses to score a 25-19, 25-18 sweep that ended the Chargers' three-match winning streak. However, the motivation behind the meeting was the main thing.
"I had reached out to Sarah (Moline coach Sarah Fetter) this summer, and Moline was supposed to be our first match in the fall," said first-year Orion head coach Sydney Adams, one of Wheeler's former Chargers along with assistant coaches Tori Hohl and Ashton Lee.
Lee was part of Orion's 2015 club that went 40-1 and took second at the IHSA Class 2A state tournament.
Fellow assistant Lyndsey Haars played for two years during Wheeler's own stint as a Charger assistant, from 2000 to 2004, before he took the head-coaching reigns from Natalie Weller in the fall of 2005.
"We thought it would be perfect," said Adams. "Even after our season got moved to spring, we were still willing to do this."
Fetter, a member of Moline's class of 2010, never got the chance to play under Wheeler, who coached the Maroons from 1985 to 1998, then spent five seasons (2000-04) as an Orion assistant before leading the Chargers from 2005 to 2019.
However, she knew full well what he meant to Maroon volleyball.
"Growing up and going through Moline, I was familiar with Coach Wheeler through my high school coach Tim Albrecht, who knew him very well," Fetter said. "It was nice to be able to bring the Moline and the Orion families together tonight, to support Coach Wheeler's family and carry on his tradition."
When it came to the matter at hand on the floor, the Maroons (7-3) were looking to get back on the winning track after a 6-0 start took a hit with two three-set Western Big 6 losses to Geneseo, sandwiched around a two-game setback to Sterling.
"It feels good to win again. After three tough losses, we came back ready to fight, to play for each other," said Moline junior setter/outside hitter Carly Rouse, who turned in a strong all-around effort with 10 assists, nine digs, seven kills and two blocks.
"We don't care as much about our record. We just want to keep getting better in the time we have left this season."
In the first set, the Maroons scored four of the first five points and never trailed throughout, although Orion (5-3) kept battling and tied the game three times, the last at 17-17 on a kill by freshman standout Rachel Bowers.
The Chargers got off to a 5-2 start in the second set, then used a 4-0 spurt to regain their three-point edge at 10-7. But after Moline worked its way back on top, a run of five straight service points by senior Ava Michna enabled the Maroons to go up 18-12 and take control.
"Orion is a really good team, but I felt like we were in the right headspace," said Moline senior middle blocker Audrey Lamphier. "We know we need the right energy if we want to go from here and win our remaining Big 6 games. We just have to keep pushing."
Lamphier's five blocks and four kills were part of a balanced attack that was led by junior outside hitter Ella Ramsay's 10 kills. The duo of Madison Koelker and Caylee Brandes had eight and five kills, respectively, with senior setter Sophia Potter notching 16 assists and 11 digs.
"Give it to Moline. They've got good strength and run a quick offense, and they rolled our defense a bit," said Adams, whose club was led by Ashley Awbrey's 13 assists and nine digs, with Hailey James notching seven kills and three blocks and Bowers adding six kills.