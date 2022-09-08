Moline rolls to extend Big 6 winning streak

The Moline High School volleyball team's Western Big 6 winning streak just keeps rolling on.

Making the short trip to northeast Rock Island Thursday evening to take on Alleman, the Maroons asserted their dominance almost from the start as they swept the Pioneers 25-15, 25-7 at Don Morris Gymnasium.

Off to a 3-0 start in Big 6 play, Moline (5-3) has now reeled off 24 consecutive conference victories. It is a streak the Maroons use for motivation rather than feeling the pressure of maintaining it.

"We definitely use the streak as motivation to push us harder," said Moline junior setter Ayla Jenkins. "It pushes us to work twice as hard. It's good to know the team has been so successful.

After a 2-3 start to their season, the Maroons have the look of a team starting to hit their stride.

"I love how close we've become as a team," Jenkins said, "and I love how this team has grown since our first game."

In the opening set, Moline set the tone for the evening when senior libero Bella DePoorter stepped to the line with her squad up 3-2. She proceeded to rattle off seven straight points and three of her match-high five aces as the Maroons opened up a 10-2 lead.

The Pioneers (2-6, 0-3 WB6) did close the gap to 10-5 and continued to hang tough for most of the first game, with a Genesis Reyes ace getting the hosts within 16-9 before Moline gradually pulled away.

"We felt like we definitely need to come in here playing Moline volleyball," said DePoorter. "Winning conference is expected for Moline, and we've definitely been working hard in practice, grinding it out."

Among the facets of their game the Maroons have been working on is their serving, and it showed Thursday night. Led by DePoorter and Jenkins (four aces, 10 assists), Moline dished out 14 aces.

"We did a great job of focusing on the serving line," said Moline coach Jenna Laxton. "That's one thing we've definitely been trying to improve."

Added DePoorter, "We work on it every day. We want to make it one of our strong suits."

In addition to dominating at the serving line, Moline showed plenty of front-line depth as setters Jenkins and Gabrielle Tertipes (seven assists) did a good job of spreading the wealth.

Madelyn Peterson and Bella Skeffington each had six kills, with Sam Veto adding five kills and Caylee Brandes notching five digs and three kills. Altogether, eight Maroons recorded at least one kill.

Moline came out blazing to open the second set by scoring the first three points and five of the first six points, gradually opening up a 14-4 lead and never looking back.

"We're a very emotional team, and sometimes we forget how to play and just react," said Alleman coach Morgan DeBruine. "We're working through that right now, but still have a lot of growth to do. The girls were also a little exhausted after being on the road for two days before this."