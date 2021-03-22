Moline spikers take two in rare doubleheader

PORT BYRON — Trying to squeeze in as many matches as possible in a shortened season, the Moline High School volleyball team gave itself a unique test Monday.
After sweeping Bloomington at Wharton Field House in the opening match of a day-night doubleheader, the Maroons came here for the evening and got all they could handle from a relentless Riverdale High School squad.
But after closing the second set with five straight points to force a third set, Moline took control quickly in the deciding stanza as it moved to 5-0 with a 22-25, 25-20, 25-8 victory over the Rams.
"All of us are super-hard workers," said Moline senior libero Sierra Marshall. "We love the challenge of playing two in one day; we want to get in as many matches as we can."
Finishing with 23 digs and five aces, Marshall racked up four straight points and three aces to close out the second set. After a 10-2 run put the Maroons in control in the third set, she served up six straight points to close out the match.
"We were starting to pick it up," Marshall said. "We saw what we needed to fix, and we fixed it right away."
Junior setter Carly Rouse dished out 33 assists in addition to adding nine digs, and had a wide range of weapons to choose from, starting with the duo of junior Ella Ramsay and sophomore Caylee Brandes (10 kills apiece).
Rylie Frazelle added seven kills while Madison Koelker and Audrey Lamphier had six kills each, with Lamphier adding five blocks to go with four blocks from Brandes. Defensively, Ava Michna added 22 digs and Ramsay had 13.
"I know I can have confidence in all of our hitters," said Rouse. "All of them can terminate the ball, and it showed tonight. Obviously, our team chemistry was flowing."
Early on, though, it was the Rams (1-2) that had the chemistry, particularly between the senior duo of setter Katelyn Oleson (17 assists, 16 digs) and outside hitter Shae Hanrahan (12 kills, 20 digs).
The duo worked to great effort down the stretch of a tightly-contested second set, with a pair of Hanrahan kills giving the hosts a 20-16 lead. Moline battled back to within one twice, the last at 22-21 before Riverdale scored three of the next four points.
"It's fun to play against a high-caliber team like Moline, and I think that motivated us a bit," said Riverdale coach Lisa Black. "I was really excited about this game tonight, and we played well against a very good team. It didn't end the way we wanted it to, but we showed up and we were able to take one from them."
The Rams received six blocks from Addison Brock and five from Sarah Prigge, with Molly Sharp adding 17 digs.
Moline 25-25, Bloomington 13-22: Earlier Monday, another balanced performance highlighted by Marshall's 15 digs, Rouse's 13 assists and five kills and two blocks from Lamphier paved the way for the Maroons as they swept the Purple Raiders prior to making the road trip to upper Rock Island County.
"Every day in the gym, we're trying to do better than we did yesterday," said Moline coach Sarah Fetter. "We knew playing Riverdale, they'd come out and challenge us, and the energy in the gym was super-high. We got a little frazzled, but we battled and took control."