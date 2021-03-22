Moline spikers take two in rare doubleheader

Rylie Frazelle added seven kills while Madison Koelker and Audrey Lamphier had six kills each, with Lamphier adding five blocks to go with four blocks from Brandes. Defensively, Ava Michna added 22 digs and Ramsay had 13.

"I know I can have confidence in all of our hitters," said Rouse. "All of them can terminate the ball, and it showed tonight. Obviously, our team chemistry was flowing."

Early on, though, it was the Rams (1-2) that had the chemistry, particularly between the senior duo of setter Katelyn Oleson (17 assists, 16 digs) and outside hitter Shae Hanrahan (12 kills, 20 digs).

The duo worked to great effort down the stretch of a tightly-contested second set, with a pair of Hanrahan kills giving the hosts a 20-16 lead. Moline battled back to within one twice, the last at 22-21 before Riverdale scored three of the next four points.

"It's fun to play against a high-caliber team like Moline, and I think that motivated us a bit," said Riverdale coach Lisa Black. "I was really excited about this game tonight, and we played well against a very good team. It didn't end the way we wanted it to, but we showed up and we were able to take one from them."

The Rams received six blocks from Addison Brock and five from Sarah Prigge, with Molly Sharp adding 17 digs.