Using a risky offensive plan, Moline volleyball coach Mike Ducey knows there is a possibllity of numerous mistakes in any match. Then again, there are also going to be nights when the Maroons are going to be hard to handle.
Tuesday was one of those latter occasions when Moline opened Western Big Six action against long-time rival Quincy at Wharton Field House.
The Maroons (7-2-2, 1-0 WB6) played near-perfect volleyball to sweep past Quincy (6-4, 0-1) 25-15, 25-17.
"We really played well in this one," Ducey said. "We were pretty low in errors. We take so many risks and we've had some games early in the season where we had a lot of those errors and that has hurt us.
"That Quincy team is going to be a really good team. The can be really good offensively and they were able to dig a lot of balls against us to keep play alive."
Quincy looked like that really good team over this past weekend, winning its own invitational and coming into the WB6 opener on a high.
"We just didn't come ready to play," Quincy coach Tiffany Rains said. "We didn't come with any energy and we didn't play our game at all. I thought we had all that energy going for us over the weekend and then we had nothing in this one."
The Maroons were strong in every area — at the net, on blocks, keeping the ball alive and passing very well.
Bella Mitchell had another terrific all-around game, finishing with eight kills, 13 assists, six digs and an ace. Kayla Veto had a big night around the net, blasting home seven kills with her big left arm swing.
"The energy of playing Quincy and opening the Big Six got me going," Veto said. "When I get going I just want the ball and to hit it as hard as I can. Quincy has a great team and it is super to get the dub."
Ducey was happy to see his entire team play so well.
Megan Pittington had five kills and two blocks, Kayla DePoorter had 12 assists and Maddie Peterson had 16 digs.
"Kayla certainly has that big, long swing and she is left-handed which gives opponents a hard time," Ducey said. "We didn't use Bella to hit early in the season but you saw how we can use her. She is a such a big part of everything we do. We passed it wll and we got a lot out of our system."