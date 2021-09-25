Moline sweeps volleyball triangular; Geneseo tops Alleman, salvages split

“We have definitely improved, and against both Moline and Geneseo, two of the best teams in our conference, we are showing that we can compete and keep the ball in play for some great points,” said Alleman senior Anne VanDeHeede. “It is also fun to be a part of a team that is working together, developing new skills, and supporting each other.”

Ultimately, however, seniors Ella Ramsey, Carly Rouse and company proved too much for the Pioneers. Ramsey led the Maroons on the day with 16 kills, 4 aces, 5 digs and 4 blocks and Rouse tallied 6 aces, 14 assists, 6 kills and 9 digs.

“I’m just very grateful that we are able to play a full season this fall, and it has been fun to be a part of a team that is playing with more and more confidence with each match,” said senior Mackenzie Wiemers, who had eight assists, six digs and two aces on the day. “We are definitely starting to feel that our goals of winning the Western Big Six, and making a strong run in the state tournament are within our reach if we continue to improve and play as a united team.”

The Maroons carried their momentum into the second match, racing out to a 16-1 lead in the first set against Geneseo, before cruising to a 25-9 win.