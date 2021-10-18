Moline tops Rocky in spirited non-conference tussle

Even though it was basically billed as a warm-up for the post-season, Monday night’s non-conference volleyball battle between Moline and Rock Island at Wharton Field House brought back thoughts of the heavyweight boxing matches the historic arena hosted in the 1940s and 1950s.
Two power-hitting, disciplined and well-coached opponents squared off on the court as the host Moline Maroons outlasted the Rock Island Rocks in a three-set thriller before an energetic crowd on senior night.
When Sherrard bowed-out of the match early Monday, the Maroons turned to their Western Big 6 rivals from the neighboring city. Moline sealed the championship of the conference and Rock Island (second in the Big 6) was eager to get on the court and see if the third time was a charm in their seasonal battles with Moline.
The Rocks very nearly pulled it off. Rock Island stunned the crowd with a first set 25-18 victory, but the Maroons responded by taking the final two sets, 25-21, and 25-18.
Moline’s overall record sits at 24-5 going into the postseason. Rocky is 19-11.
“We’ve had a great year, and it was important for us to come out and play well in all facets of the game, especially after a tough tournament on Saturday,” said Moline coach Sarah Fetter.
The Maroons won two matches and lost two on the day against tough schools in the Plainfield tournament on Saturday.
“Ella Ramsay and Carly Rouse have been our leaders all season, performing well and consistently, night after night as we worked our way through the conference season, but at the same time, volleyball is a total team sport. It takes all six players on the court to defend, create scoring opportunities and make winning shots.”
Although the Rocks couldn’t quite pull off the three-set win, coach Morgan Gray said her team played with the energy and confidence to beat nearly any opponent.
“We came out on fire in the first set, digging balls all over the court, and setting up our hitters in position to score,” she said.
Both rosters are jammed with big-time skill players and specialists, and without a doubt, they came to play in the late-night battle that may have been the best volleyball match of the season.
For Moline, Loyola University recruit Ella Ramsay led the way with 12 kills, 4 blocks and 3 aces. Senior Carly Rouse was the Maroons' set-up specialist on the night with 22 assists, 7 digs, 2 kills and 2 blocks while senior Mackenzie Wiemers chipped in with 9 digs and 5 assists and junior Caylee Brandes came up big for her teammates with 7 kills and 5 blocks.
Rock Island’s players were no less impressive, as senior Emily Allison had 10 kills on the night (5 in the first set), along with 4 aces, 3 blocks and 4 digs. Sophomore Addie Bomelyn was all over the court for Rocky, putting up big numbers with 8 kills, 3 blocks, 7 assists, 8 digs and 3 aces. Junior Sienna Mikaio, a specialist in keeping the ball alive, led all players with 14 digs, senior Grace Gustafson displayed her power at the net with 8 kills and 4 blocks, and junior Kayla Rice added 6 assists, 5 kills and 2 blocks.
Rocky’s energy level in the first set seemed to take the Maroons by surprise, as the Rocks took a 2-0 lead, and never looked back, playing with high levels of focus and confidence. Moline stayed within striking distance, but the Rocks were relentless, and a kill by Allison sealed the first set win by the score of 25-18.
“We were playing to not lose points, and after the first set, we focused on becoming the aggressor, creating better court vision and setting up our hitters with improved positioning,” said coach Fetter.
Moline’s change in strategy worked in the second set, as Ramsay’s power, and the passing of Rouse pushed the Maroons to leads of 8-3 and 14-8. Rouse executed a finesse shot to the open court to seal the 25-21 win in the set.
The third set remained close, tied at 9-9 and with a one-point Moline lead at 15-14. Ella Ramsay showed why she is the likely conference player-of-the-year in the final stages of the set, converting two power shots at the net and an ace from the service line to put the Maroons up, 23-16. A kill by Moline sophomore Lucy Irvine gave the Maroons the set and match win by the score of 25-18.
Moline faces United Township next Tuesday in regional action at Wharton and Rock Island travels to Galesburg on Tuesday as well.