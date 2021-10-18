Moline tops Rocky in spirited non-conference tussle

“Ella Ramsay and Carly Rouse have been our leaders all season, performing well and consistently, night after night as we worked our way through the conference season, but at the same time, volleyball is a total team sport. It takes all six players on the court to defend, create scoring opportunities and make winning shots.”

Although the Rocks couldn’t quite pull off the three-set win, coach Morgan Gray said her team played with the energy and confidence to beat nearly any opponent.

“We came out on fire in the first set, digging balls all over the court, and setting up our hitters in position to score,” she said.

Both rosters are jammed with big-time skill players and specialists, and without a doubt, they came to play in the late-night battle that may have been the best volleyball match of the season.

For Moline, Loyola University recruit Ella Ramsay led the way with 12 kills, 4 blocks and 3 aces. Senior Carly Rouse was the Maroons' set-up specialist on the night with 22 assists, 7 digs, 2 kills and 2 blocks while senior Mackenzie Wiemers chipped in with 9 digs and 5 assists and junior Caylee Brandes came up big for her teammates with 7 kills and 5 blocks.