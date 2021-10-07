Moline volleyball captures WB6 title with dramatic second set comeback

“We kind of noticed that Moline’s defense locks in on middles,” Komel said. “I noticed it on film against us, and when they played other teams. When teams have strong middles, they want to shut them down. We knew that our middles were going to be used as a little bit of a decoy when needed and so our setters did a nice job to slide that ball outside.”

For the most part, Moline’s strategy still worked. Copeland only finished with two kills on 14 attempts, but she started to get on a roll in the second set. Even on hits in which she didn’t get a kill, they would throw Moline out of system.

That allowed Geneseo to battle in the second set as it went back and forth until Moline seemed to break away with a 22-18 lead. That’s when Ramsay and Moline got all out of sorts, leading to a 6-0 Geneseo run.

“They definitely got us out of system,” Fetter said. “Those rotations where (Ramsay) plays middle we are unable to run her. Our passing was a little off the net so our setters were running around which didn’t allow them to place the ball as well as they normally do. But we still found our hitters and did a good job of staying aggressive.”