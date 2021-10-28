Moline volleyball checks off another goal, wins regional title

“We didn’t want to lose that set. We didn’t want our last game in Wharton to be a loss. At least that’s what I was thinking,” said Ramsay, who finished with 16 kills and three aces. “I think my team just really wanted to win this. They really wanted to pull it out. So I feel like coming back from that deficit gave us a lot of momentum, and that helped us finish.”

Minooka came back to take a 23-22 lead, but then made three straight hitting errors that ended the match.

"You can’t put your head down when you lose a game like that,” Minooka head coach Carrie Prosek said. “Whoever was going to crack at the end was going to fall. At the end, we had three hitting errors in a row, and they were hitting errors that we’ve never done. I don’t know what that was.”

Moline had to fight back after losing the opening set 25-23. The Maroons nearly rallied from a 24-19 deficit before Baranski closed out the set with a kill.

“In the huddle I said, ‘Let’s go three.’ That kind of fired them up,” Fetter said. “Their heads weren’t down after that first set. They knew it was going to be a tough match tonight. We played them two weeks ago and lost in three, so we knew it was going to be competitive. We just talked about cleaning ourselves up and playing with confidence.”