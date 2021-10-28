Moline volleyball checks off another goal, wins regional title

Prior to the start of the 2021 season, the players and coaches of the Moline volleyball team made a list of goals.
They wanted to win the Western Big 6 conference title. Check.
And they wanted to be regional champions.
Check.
The Maroons rallied in the third set to defeat visiting Minooka 23-25, 25-21, 25-23 in a Class 4A regional final at Wharton Field House.
“It was such a big goal at the beginning of the season,” said Moline senior Carly Rouse. “We were conference champs, and that added fuel to the fire. It kind of got us going and showed we are capable of doing this, so let’s just go out there and do it.”
Moline (28-7) won its first regional championship since 2010.
“It’s something we’ve been waiting for for a long time,” said Moline head coach Sarah Fetter, who won regional titles as a player for Moline in 2007 and 2008. “It’s been on our list all season as one of our goals. We fell short in 2019, and Ella (Ramsay) was a part of that team. It’s great to check another thing off of our goal list. The girls are so excited. They worked so hard for it and played their best volleyball tonight.”
Minooka (20-17) held leads in all three sets, and Anna Baranski, who led the Indians with 12 kills, spiked down three straight to give her team a 15-11 lead in the third. But the Maroons answered with seven straight points, with Ramsay getting a pair of kills and blocking Baranski during the run.
“We didn’t want to lose that set. We didn’t want our last game in Wharton to be a loss. At least that’s what I was thinking,” said Ramsay, who finished with 16 kills and three aces. “I think my team just really wanted to win this. They really wanted to pull it out. So I feel like coming back from that deficit gave us a lot of momentum, and that helped us finish.”
Minooka came back to take a 23-22 lead, but then made three straight hitting errors that ended the match.
"You can’t put your head down when you lose a game like that,” Minooka head coach Carrie Prosek said. “Whoever was going to crack at the end was going to fall. At the end, we had three hitting errors in a row, and they were hitting errors that we’ve never done. I don’t know what that was.”
Moline had to fight back after losing the opening set 25-23. The Maroons nearly rallied from a 24-19 deficit before Baranski closed out the set with a kill.
“In the huddle I said, ‘Let’s go three.’ That kind of fired them up,” Fetter said. “Their heads weren’t down after that first set. They knew it was going to be a tough match tonight. We played them two weeks ago and lost in three, so we knew it was going to be competitive. We just talked about cleaning ourselves up and playing with confidence.”
The Maroons did just that, and now will find themselves facing Normal Community (26-10) in Monday’s sectional semifinal at Pekin Community High School.
“I’m just really proud of the hard work we put in,” Ramsay said. “It’s definitely something that’s we’ve worked for. It’s my first regional title in my four years of varsity. It gives me chills. It’s amazing.”
And the next goal on the list for the Maroons?
“The next goal is sectionals,” said Rouse, who had 19 assists in the regional victory. “Our biggest goal is to make a state appearance. We definitely want to win sectionals, and we have the momentum to do that right now.”