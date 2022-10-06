Moline volleyball clinches share of WB6 title in sweep over Quincy

Trailing early in the first set, Moline High School volleyball coach Jenna Laxton called timeout. She did not look happy.

The Maroons had a couple defensive breakdowns and came out flat. But what she said in the huddle energized Moline because the team responded with five straight points and swept Quincy 25-14, 25-9 at Wharton Field House on Thursday.

“(Laxton) got on us and told us that we were being slow and not setting our defense well,” senior outside hitter Caylee Brandes said. “We know how to play against really good competition, but we were playing down to (Quincy’s) level. We knew we needed to pick it up.

“She ripped into us, but that’s what we needed. We needed that fire under us. Quincy put up a good fight and exposed some of our weaknesses, but we turned it on pretty quick after that.”

After the timeout, Moline went on a 5-0 run and never looked back. The Maroons outscored the Blue Devils 45-17 after the first set break.

The win improved Moline to 11-0 in conference play and clinched at least a share of the conference title for the second straight season. The Maroons have won 31 straight conference matches.

It’s those type of accomplishments and streaks that forced Laxton to call such an early timeout. She expects better of her squad.

“I know the potential of this team and where we want to go, and it’s not my job to sugarcoat everything, it’s my job to make them uncomfortable, push them and hold them accountable,” Laxton said. “That’s what that was. We can’t play down to another team’s level. We have to do our jobs.

“If I wouldn’t have called timeout we probably still would have won, but it wouldn’t have been a victory we wanted to celebrate.”

Sophomore Bella Skeffington answered her coach first. She smacked two straight aces, and then Brandes connected with two kills. In a matter of minutes, a 6-5 deficit turned into a 14-8 lead. Moline cruised to a first set victory after that.

And then the second set was even better.

Brandes got on a roll and finished with a team-high 12 kills. Megan DePoorter didn’t let anything drop and Maddie Determan had three kills in the first five points and finished with six kills.

“We came out firing in the second,” Determan said. “We kind of said, ‘Let’s go’ to each other.”

The offense was impressive, but so was the defense. DePoorter ended with a team-high 12 digs and setters Alyla Jenkins (12) and Gigi Tertipes (10) combined for 22 assists.

“Our defense and passers work really, really hard at practice every single day when they step on that court,” Brandes said. “They know their jobs and know they have to dig the first ball, pass another or keep the play alive. They do phenomenal jobs, especially Megan.”

Moline ended the set with a 16-point advantage. The match lasted just 41 minutes. Laxton was impressed with how clean her team was able to play the second set.

“They only made eight errors in set two and it was 25-9, so Quincy only earned one point off of us,” Laxton said. “That’s the kind of volleyball we want to play in the postseason. We have a super tough schedule and we are training for it. We have to come out hard no matter who is on the other side.”

The win was Moline’s 11th in its last 13 games. Laxton doesn’t think the Maroons have reached their potential yet, but they’re getting closer.

“We’ve improved a lot from where we started to where we are now,” Brandes said. “I think we have a really good shot of bringing home that regional title and making it farther than we did last year.”

Moline will have a chance to clinch the outright conference title at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Geneseo (8-3) at Wharton Field House.