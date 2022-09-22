Moline volleyball continues winning culture with 27th straight Big 6 win

New head coach, new senior leaders, no problem so far for the Moline volleyball team.

The Maroons kept their Western Big 6 Conference streak rolling in a 25-13, 25-10 win over United Township at Wharton Field House on Thursday night. The defending conference champions now have wins over each Big 6 team at the halfway point of league play.

Senior Caylee Brandes had a match-high seven of Moline’s 13 aces and six kills in the 27th straight Big 6 win.

Junior Ayla Jenkins had a team-high 10 assists and started the match with two aces to help Moline build a 6-0 lead as it would not trail until the opening point of the second set.

Senior libero Megan DePoorter had a team-high 10 digs for Moline (11-6, 7-0 Big 6) as UT fell to 2-10, 1-6.

DePoorter and the other seniors have helped continue the conference-winning culture of recent seasons at Moline.

“This incoming group of seniors thought it was really important to keep that culture alive and keep it growing throughout the program, especially with our new head coach (Jenna Laxton),” DePoorter said of the team’s assistant-turned-head coach. “She knows what it’s like, but on the court we have to contribute to that and we thought that was really important.

“Moline volleyball; it’s a powerhouse, so we come in and we just work hard in practice every day.”

DePoorter said part of her role as a senior is helping the younger players get integrated in the team’s winning ways.

“Helping the younger players, it definitely takes a big role on the seniors,” the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville volleyball commit said, “because we also want them to keep that culture alive.”

Fellow seniors Sam Veto (two blocks) had five kills, Darien Sanders (two aces) had nine digs, and Gabrielle Tertipes had eight assists. Junior Hannah Schimmel added two aces and classmate Isabella Lamphier had one block.

Laxton said Brandes' leadership also stands out after another impressive outing.

"Her leadership on and off the court is outstanding," she said. "I think it makes her into the athlete she is. She's just very smart volleyball-wise.

"Her teammates around her have so much confidence in her and she's easy to lift up and play next to."

Laxton said the team’s seniors knew what kind of season they had before it began.

“Our practices are very sharp,” she said. “We just want to get better every day.

“Program-wide, we try to build culture in this gym and we want to make this atmosphere super special and I think they’ve done a good job.”

Woven into that culture is a number of girls with older sisters who came through the program and other players from athletic families.

“Definitely a lot of relatives that come in here into this program whether it be sisters, cousins, whatever it is,” Laxton said. “We’re very fortunate for that.”