Moline volleyball improves to 9-0 in WB6 play thanks to Rouse and Ramsay

“We use our serve to try and get other teams out of system,” Fetter said. “You’re not always going to get an ace. That’s what you hope for, but we just want to make the other side more predictable, and forcing them out of system allows us to do that.”

The Maroons didn’t do that at the start, though. The match was tied at 7-7 before Moline got things rolling.

“Looking at UT’s first seven points, four of them were off our own errors,” Fetter said. “We talked about cleaning things up on our side. We were trying to force things within our offense and weren’t connecting, but once we got that established and were strong from the service line, it went in our favor.”

By favor, Fetter means that the Maroons ended the set on a dominating 18-1 run. Rouse and senior outside hitter Ella Ramsay took over and rarely allowed UT to have realistic scoring chances. The serve would force UT out of system to get the ball back over the net and once that happened, Rouse or Ramsay was there to power away the point.