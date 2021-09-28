Moline volleyball improves to 9-0 in WB6 play thanks to Rouse and Ramsay

Moline’s devastating sweep over the Western Big 6 conference gets stronger with every pass.
The Maroons (16-2, 9-0 WB6) brushed past United Township on Tuesday with a straight-set (25-8, 25-15) road victory. It was Moline’s ninth conference sweep in as many games. 18 sets played — 18 sets won.
“We talked about our goals at the beginning of the season and winning the conference outright was definitely one of them,” Moline coach Sarah Fetter said.
Moline’s path to that goal was kept intact by the play of setter Carly Rouse. The senior was a force to be reckoned with all night on both sides of the net. Rouse had five kills, one behind the team lead, and led the team in three other categories — assists (11), aces (2) and blocks (2).
“She was a great leader tonight,” Fetter said. “She did a great job of spreading our offense. She got our middles and outsiders involved and I don’t think UT really knew where she was going to go with the ball. She made great choices.”
Those choices were also noticeable when she was behind the service line. Her team-high two aces was impressive, but even more dominant was the ball placement. The Panthers (2-10, 2-7 WB6) struggled to set up any type of offense after Rouse put Panther players out of position. UT had to focus on getting the ball back over the net instead of correctly setting up its hitters for high-probability kill chances.
“We use our serve to try and get other teams out of system,” Fetter said. “You’re not always going to get an ace. That’s what you hope for, but we just want to make the other side more predictable, and forcing them out of system allows us to do that.”
The Maroons didn’t do that at the start, though. The match was tied at 7-7 before Moline got things rolling.
“Looking at UT’s first seven points, four of them were off our own errors,” Fetter said. “We talked about cleaning things up on our side. We were trying to force things within our offense and weren’t connecting, but once we got that established and were strong from the service line, it went in our favor.”
By favor, Fetter means that the Maroons ended the set on a dominating 18-1 run. Rouse and senior outside hitter Ella Ramsay took over and rarely allowed UT to have realistic scoring chances. The serve would force UT out of system to get the ball back over the net and once that happened, Rouse or Ramsay was there to power away the point.
“Our passing took a hit,” United Township coach Kylie Kuffler said. “We couldn’t find any holes on their side of the court. We shut down as a team and I think the talking stopped. What we talked about as a team afterwards was that mental block we need to figure out how to get over.”
Moline’s momentum carried into the beginning of the second set as well. The Maroons jumped out to a 10-1 lead because of Ramsay’s hard-hitting. The Loyola-Chicago commit had multiple balls that were hit right at Panther defenders, but ended up as kills. The "pop" that echoed around the gym every time Ramsay made contact was unique, and the ball speed was so strong that many kills simply bounced off of Panther defenders’ hands.
“I think what makes (Ramsay) so special is that our setters can trust her to put a ball away in any instance,” Fetters said. “She is always ready and wanting the ball. But it comes from our other hitters too who really work to establish one-on-ones for others.”
It was also Moline’s passing that allowed Ramsay and junior outside hitter Caylee Brandes to collect a team-high six kills. And almost every assist from Rouse or setter Gabrielle Tertipes seemed to fall in the perfect spot.
“We drill our passers because it was one of our weaknesses at the beginning of the season,” Fetter said. “My assistant Jenna has done an outstanding job at instilling discipline, technique and consistency within our players and it’s showing for us.”
Yet a shift occurred in the second half of the second set. Moline started subbing out its starters, but the Maroons started making hitting errors and UTHS was able to take advantage by getting its own offense rolling. While Moline won the second set 25-15, the Panthers ended the game by hanging with the Maroons with a competitive score of 15-13.
“Our girls are good players,” Kuffler said. “That’s the thing. One or two points easily sways us, and if we lose it, it’s a mental thing where it’s easy to dig a hole for ourselves and harder to get out of. It’s something we have to work on at practice.”
While that might seem like an easy fix, UT is dealing with a number of uncontrollable factors. Injuries, inexperience and COVID have all played a role in the Panthers’ disappointing start. But the year isn’t over.
“We have girls who are playing in positions they haven’t ever played in,” Kuffler said. “We are still down three starters. It’s a perfect storm. But we aren’t going to play the ‘what if’ game. We just need to focus on pushing forward and moving ahead. Our girls will be better for it in the end.”
United Township will get the chance to improve next at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Geneseo at home.
Moline will return to the court at 7 p.m. Thursday against Sterling at home before traveling to Rock Island on Tuesday in a big Western Big 6 showdown. The Rocks are 10-1 in conference play.