Moline volleyball opens postseason by cruising past UT

Moline volleyball coach Sarah Fetter has spent the entire fall season emphasizing the importance of the team concept, stressing the collective value of her players working together in all facets of the game.
The Maroons opened the Class 4A postseason at Wharton Field House on Tuesday evening with a near flawless team effort, defeating their Western Big 6 rivals from United Township High School in straight sets, 25-10 and 25-6.
“We came out of the locker room ready to play and anxious to get going in the state tournament, and our players really worked well together against UT, unselfishly passing the ball to set up our hitters in great positions,” said Fetter after the match. “An important aspect of our success this season has been aggressive serving, and we had multiple players step-up and serve the ball with both power and precision.”
Moline, the No. 1 seed, sits at 28-7 on the season and will next host Minooka, a straight-set winner over Quincy, in Thursday's regional final. The Maroons are unbeaten at Wharton Field House this fall.
The Panthers ended their season with an overall record of 2-27.
The first set of the match opened with a flurry of offense from Moline, featuring kills by senior Ella Ramsay, senior Carly Rouse and junior Caylee Brandes, and two service aces from junior Megan DePoorter. The Maroons ran out to a 6-1 lead and held off the Panthers early with great digs from junior Samantha Veto, Rouse and junior Gabrielle Tertipes.
With leads of 17-7 and 23-10, Moline closed out the first set with back-to-back aces from sophomore Lucy Irvine.
The second set of the match was even more lopsided as the duo of Ramsay and Rouse combined for five scores in the early stages. Ramsay’s power and Rouse’s passing and positioning of the ball put Moline up by scores of 12-4 and 20-6.
The Maroons scored the final five points of the set and match with two aces from DePoorter and two kills from Ramsay.
On the night, the Maroons were led by Ramsay with nine kills, two blocks and three aces. Rouse added 10 assists and five digs and Brandes tallied five kills and two blocks. Veto had 5 digs and 2 kills, Tertipes 5 digs and 4 assists, and DePoorter 4 aces and 3 digs.
United Township coach Kylie Kuffler’s Panther squad was led by senior Brooklyn VanOpdorp with two kills, four digs and two assists and senior Tess Earl with six digs and three assists.
“Moline is an excellent team, and they really excel in so many parts of the game, and tonight, they served the ball about as well as possible which put us in too many defensive positions,” said Kuffler after the match. “My hope is that our players can recognize the strides they have made this season, playing competitively against some of the top teams in our conference, and as we work to build a solid youth development program in East Moline, we will see the results in our record and the intensity our players bring to the court.”
Moline’s run in the postseason, their coach believes, will depend on the core strengths they have displayed all season by winning the WB6 conference (15-0 conference record).
“We win when we work together, remain focused and offensively aggressive, win the serve-pass game, and put our hitters in great positions,” said coach Fetter. “Out team approach in unselfishly covering the entire court and capitalizing on our skill players could take us far.”