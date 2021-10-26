Moline volleyball opens postseason by cruising past UT

With leads of 17-7 and 23-10, Moline closed out the first set with back-to-back aces from sophomore Lucy Irvine.

The second set of the match was even more lopsided as the duo of Ramsay and Rouse combined for five scores in the early stages. Ramsay’s power and Rouse’s passing and positioning of the ball put Moline up by scores of 12-4 and 20-6.

The Maroons scored the final five points of the set and match with two aces from DePoorter and two kills from Ramsay.

On the night, the Maroons were led by Ramsay with nine kills, two blocks and three aces. Rouse added 10 assists and five digs and Brandes tallied five kills and two blocks. Veto had 5 digs and 2 kills, Tertipes 5 digs and 4 assists, and DePoorter 4 aces and 3 digs.

United Township coach Kylie Kuffler’s Panther squad was led by senior Brooklyn VanOpdorp with two kills, four digs and two assists and senior Tess Earl with six digs and three assists.