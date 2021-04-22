Moline volleyball posts emotional season-ending win over United Township

It was an emotional end to the COVID-shortened season for Moline Thursday, as the Maroons posted a 25-20, 25-15 victory over United Township at the Panther Den in East Moline.

Plenty of tears were flowing after the match among Moline coach Sarah Fetter’s players and staff.

“We had an excellent season, and I am saddened by the fact that we don’t have more time together, more matches to play, especially since we have such a great group this year with tremendous team chemistry,” said Fetter, whose club closed with an 18-3 record that included an 11-3 WB6 mark. “I am also very grateful for the opportunity to coach this team and watch them live up to their potential. We were able to create a lot of memories and shared a great deal of love and emotion.”

The Panthers, under the direction of first-year Coach Kylie Kuffler, finished with a 4-10 record both overall and in Big 6 matches. The team’s record is far from indicative of the improvement the Panthers exhibited in recent weeks, including wins on the road against Rock Island and Quincy.