Moline volleyball posts emotional season-ending win over United Township

It was an emotional end to the COVID-shortened season for Moline Thursday, as the Maroons posted a 25-20, 25-15 victory over United Township at the Panther Den in East Moline.
Plenty of tears were flowing after the match among Moline coach Sarah Fetter’s players and staff.
“We had an excellent season, and I am saddened by the fact that we don’t have more time together, more matches to play, especially since we have such a great group this year with tremendous team chemistry,” said Fetter, whose club closed with an 18-3 record that included an 11-3 WB6 mark. “I am also very grateful for the opportunity to coach this team and watch them live up to their potential. We were able to create a lot of memories and shared a great deal of love and emotion.”
The Panthers, under the direction of first-year Coach Kylie Kuffler, finished with a 4-10 record both overall and in Big 6 matches. The team’s record is far from indicative of the improvement the Panthers exhibited in recent weeks, including wins on the road against Rock Island and Quincy.
“I truly believe that we have made great strides this year. Our players refuse to quit, refuse to get down on each other, and refuse to be intimidated,” said Kuffler. “Our match against Moline was an example of our improvement, as we battled back in the first set to make it close and remained competitive in the second set until Moline’s power and agility at the net allowed Coach Fetter’s team to pull away.”
Moline junior Ella Ramsey led the Maroons with 8 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces and 1 block, and classmate Carly Rouse was just as effective with 7 assists, 7 digs, 5 kills and 1 ace. Moline also had strong contributions from senior Madison Koelker with 4 kills and 3 blocks, senior Sophia Potter with 15 assists, 4 digs, 3 aces and 1 kill, senior Sierra Marshall with 13 digs, 1 ace and 1 kill, and sophomore Caylee Brandes with 2 blocks and 2 kills.
United Township benefited from Jade Hunter's senior leadership. She was all over the floor with 23 digs, 6 kills and 2 blocks. Fellow senior Allison Mirimanian was also quite effective with 10 digs and 4 kills. Junior Tess Earl contributed 15 assists, senior Eve Nevarez was productive at the net with 5 kills, and senior Kyra Schumaker posted 10 digs.
In the night’s first set, Moline shot out to leads of 9-3 and 17-10, fueled by the power-hitting combo Ramsey and Rouse. UTHS showed the grit and determination its coach mentioned with a five-point run to pull within four at 24-20 behind hitters Hunter and Nevarez.
Koelker spoiled the UT comeback with a misdirection score at the net to seal the first set.
“Our work at the net, in utilizing all of our tools and ability to find open spots on the floor, has been one of the most impressive aspects of our play this season, as we have focused on controlling the ball on our side of the court and taking advantage of all of our hitting options,” said Fetter.
In the second set, UT stayed close to the Maroons until service errors by the Panthers and Moline’s consistency and versatility at the net created a run that was aided by Ramsey’s pinpoint serving.
“Ella Ramsey had an excellent overall night for us, and Carly Rouse did a great job of both scoring and assisting her teammates," said Fetter. "United Township has improved quite a bit as the season has progressed and I was pleased by our ability to counter their big hitters and control points.”
“Going forward, our primary goal is to establish a volleyball program here at UT, which means we need to create excitement and enthusiasm for our sport throughout East Moline and our other district communities,” Kuffler explained. “Volleyball is great fun, it is thrilling to play, we are in a highly-competitive conference, so I encourage parents and young girls to get excited and get involved.”