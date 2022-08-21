Moline volleyball seeks postseason run with new coach, returning seniors

The departure of a head coach and top offensive weapons would normally cause uncertainty within a program.

Not for the Moline High School volleyball team.

A season after the Maroons swept through the Western Big 6 on their way to a conference title and first regional title in over a decade, expectations are still high within the program.

Gone is Ella Ramsay, who racked up a team-high 285 kills and 67 aces in her final season before attending Loyola University in Chicago. Also gone is Carly Rouse and Rylie Frazelle.

So too is coach Sarah Fetter, who led the Maroons to two WB6 championships. However, the core at Moline has remained the same. And it all starts with new coach Jenna Laxton.

Laxton is a Moline alum that played college volleyball at St. Ambrose before coming back to the Maroons as an assistant coach in 2019. The past three seasons under Fetter shaped what Laxton has tried to continue in her first offseason as coach.

“I loved working with (Sarah) Fetter, and I think we definitely balanced each other out,” Laxton said. “She was my strength during my weakness and vice versa. We definitely miss her a lot. Together we built a strong atmosphere and culture and I really want to keep that alive.”

That culture is one that returning seniors such as Megan DePoorter and Sam Veto said hasn’t changed. Expectations are as high as ever, and Laxton has a strong belief in this 2022 squad.

“She’s tough on us, I mean, she’s hardcore, but it makes us better,” Veto said. “Each day we have improved which is awesome to see. We can’t thank her enough. She is a great coach and she’s actually been my coach for seven years now through club and high school. So she’s always been with me.”

That familiarity not only helps the players, but the coaching staff as well. Laxton has known the team for years, which has allowed her to see athletes such as Veto, who she has coached for seven years, turn into better athletes.

“She’s (Veto) been getting after it every day and every single aspect of her game has just improved immensely,” Laxton said. “She’s a kid that I can throw anywhere and I can trust her to go in and get it done. She gives 110% no matter what. When she sets her mind on a goal, she gets it done. That’s something you can’t teach. It comes from the heart.”

Veto is also one of the most vocal leaders on the team. As one of the senior captains she’s taken on that role naturally, but how she is able to fuel her teammates on the court hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“She’s that fire,” DePoorter said. “She always lights a fire on our team. Even if she’s not directly involved in a play, she’s right next to you and always ready to go.”

The same can be said for DePoorter. The senior defensive specialist is a captain on the floor that not only makes plays, but directs them as well.

“Megan is a big leader for us, and she’s always ready and hustling,” Veto said. “She is a floor captain for sure. She’s always talking and she sees everything on the court. She has such a good mind and is so intelligent about the game. That’s what gets us a lot of kills — her ability to read defenses.”

Laxton said Veto and DePoorter have become the backbone of the team, but the Maroons still have a lot of other talent on the floor. First team all-WB6 middle hitter Caylee Brandes returns after collecting a team-high 47 blocks and 157 kills last season.

But the talk at practice was about two sophomores that will see a lot of playing time this season in Maddie Determan and Bella Skeffington. Determan, a 6-foot-2 middle hitter, and Skeffington, an opposite side hitter, have made an impression on the senior leaders.

“They are just lighting it up right now,” Veto said. “They’re just different. They’re hard workers and always ready to go. And they have that talent. When you have talent and work hard, good things will happen.

"They will only continue getting better and I know they will be a factor the next couple of seasons as well.”

Yet the talk last Tuesday at practice was all about this upcoming season. The Maroons went 29-8 and a perfect 14-0 in WB6 play, but a sectional semifinal loss to Normal Community has still left a bad taste in the mouth of many seniors.

“We want to be conference champs again, but I think we want to win that sectional game this year,” DePoorter said. “I think we definitely could have won last year and we are going to have a chip on our shoulder this season.”

To get past those type of teams this year, Laxton knows how fundamentally sound her team will need to be. The Maroons have the talent and depth to make a postseason run, and they are going to use the entire regular season figuring out how to do so.

“We have big goals,” Laxton said. “Conference play is kind of our stepping stones of trying new things and trying to get down faster rallies and offensive systems. But our end goal is that we want to go see those Chicago area teams, and we really want to compete. We want to win those matches. When we make it to sectionals we will be seeing those teams, so it’s about competing and winning.”