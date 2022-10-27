Moline volleyball sneaks past Minooka for regional title

BRADLEY, Ill. — Moline High School's volleyball team rallied past Minooka 25-23, 26-24 to win the Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais regional Thursday.

It was the second straight regional title for the Maroons (25-9) after winning one for the first time since 2010 last year. Moline also beat Minooka in the regional final last season.

“This means we are reaching our goals,” Moline coach Jenna Laxton said. “We set goals so we could reach them and we’ve been working hard towards that. It was a relief tonight to get that regional title, but this is only one step for us. We want to keep going. One goal down, next one to go.”

Minooka swept Bradley-Bourbonnais on Tuesday, and the Indians played at a high-level again Thursday. Aggressive defense and powerful outside hitters allowed Minooka to grab a 21-17 lead late in the first set, but kills by Maddie Determan and Bella Skeffington allowed Moline to crawl back into it.

Skeffington ended the first set with a kill to complete the comeback.

“We were down that entire first set and were constantly trying to climb out of it,” Laxton said. “We missed a ton of serves (no aces) tonight, but we made up for it in several other places. We are always trying to find our strength and the other team’s weakness and that’s what we’re getting really good at doing.”

In the second set, it was a lot of Caylee Brandes and Sam Veto. Determan led the team with 12 kills, but Brandes added 10 and Veto tallied another five and recorded five blocks. Veto ended the second set with a kill to send Moline into the sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Monday against host Normal Community (25-12).

The Maroons were swept by the Ironmen on Aug. 30, but Moline has rattled off 18 victories in its last 21 matches heading into the rematch.

“At the beginning of the year everyone was trying to find out what the team looks like on the court and how we work together, and we struggled with that, and looking back and seeing where we are now – it’s just awesome to see the progression and culture we’ve made,” Laxton said. “That’s truly why we are here.”

Wethersfield wins regional: Wethersfield needed three sets to get past Williamsfield on Thursday night to capture a Class 1A regional in its home gym. It won 25-17, 24-26 and 25-19. Wethersfield advances to play Augusta Southeastern on Monday in Brimfield.

Annawan knocked out: Top-seed Annawan was upset by River Ridge in Thursday's regional final on its home court, 25-21, 25-10. The Bravettes finish the season 27-4.

Fulton falls to Newman: Fulton dropped a 25-21, 20-25, 14-25 match to Sterling Newman on Thursday in a Class 1A regional final.

Miraya Pessman had seven kills and a dozen aces for the Steamers. Brooklyn Brennan recorded 11 assists and six kills.