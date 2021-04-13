Moline volleyball staves off Galesburg rally

After the first set on Tuesday night, practically everyone in Wharton Field House thought the Moline volleyball team would have little trouble in rolling to a straight-set victory over Galesburg.
However, the visiting Silver Streaks had other plans for their Western Big 6 rivals, pulling off a thrilling second set win and giving the Maroons all they could handle in the third and deciding battle of the evening as Moline eked out a 25-10, 22-25, 25-20 win.
Moline’s win improved their record to 12-3, and 7-3 in the Western Big 6. Galesburg’s season record stands at 6-11, and 4-6 in the conference.
Moline coach Sarah Fetter remained the calmest person in the building throughout the hard-fought match, and her confident demeanor helped lead her team to the three-set victory, extending the Maroons' winning streak to 6 matches.
“Our players know that I have a tremendous amount of confidence in our talent and ability to step-up in important moments, and after Galesburg elevated their level of play like they did, we were able to win key points in the third set, especially late when we needed to keep the ball alive and set up our hitters,” said Coach Fetter.
Moline relied on the experience and self-confidence of their team leaders, juniors Ella Ramsey and Carly Rouse, and seniors Sierra Marshall, Sophia Potter and Ava Michna to stabilize the team and take care of business in pivotal moments.
Ramsey led the Maroons with 11 kills and 11 digs on the night with Rouse (16 assists, 5 digs and 2 kills) and Potter (18 assists and 2 aces) setting up Moline's hitters. Marshall came through with 11 digs and 2 aces and Michna provided 13 digs and 1 ace in the win.
“Our mantra for this season is ‘Make it Count,' which means we need to live in the moment and make the best of every situation, in matches, practices, during the school day, and even on the bus while traveling to and from our matches,” Fetter said. “Tonight for example, Coach (Marla) Clay’s team is known for their scrappy attitude and the fact that they never give up, and we were able to make adjustments and remain focused on our game plan, digging the ball, keeping points alive, and dominating at the net.”
Galesburg coach Clay had a mostly positive but mixed response after the tough conference match.
“After we were blown away by Moline in the first set, I didn’t have any magic words but simply asked our players to become more aggressive, start moving on the court and take controlled risks with the ball.”
Moline easily prevailed in the first set of the night, storming out to a 9-1 lead and keeping Galesburg from making a serious run, winning easily 25-10.
A much more focused Silver Streak team took the floor for the second set, and capitalized on the hard work of their senior stars Audree Peck, Lauren Livingston, Abby Tucker and Lily Hudgins in getting back into the match.
The final set of the evening was a close battle as well, and both teams played well enough to win. Moline was able to pull ahead in the final moments and secured the set and match win.
“In the third set, we were right there, and just need to learn how to put teams away in those situations,” Clay said. “We’ve had a great couple of weeks, but it hasn’t been revealed in our wins and losses, partially because the Western Big 6 is filled with excellent volleyball teams this year, and Moline is one of the best.”
On the night, Galesburg was led by Peck with 9 kills and 1 block, Livingston with 8 kills and 2 blocks, Tucker with 10 digs, and Hudgins with 16 assists.
The Maroons were also aided on the night by the explosive power at the net by sophomore Caylee Brandes with 7 kills, junior Rylie Frazelle with 5 kills, senior Audrey Lamphier with 5 kills, and senior Madison Koelker with 4 kills.