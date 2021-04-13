Moline volleyball staves off Galesburg rally

Ramsey led the Maroons with 11 kills and 11 digs on the night with Rouse (16 assists, 5 digs and 2 kills) and Potter (18 assists and 2 aces) setting up Moline's hitters. Marshall came through with 11 digs and 2 aces and Michna provided 13 digs and 1 ace in the win.

“Our mantra for this season is ‘Make it Count,' which means we need to live in the moment and make the best of every situation, in matches, practices, during the school day, and even on the bus while traveling to and from our matches,” Fetter said. “Tonight for example, Coach (Marla) Clay’s team is known for their scrappy attitude and the fact that they never give up, and we were able to make adjustments and remain focused on our game plan, digging the ball, keeping points alive, and dominating at the net.”

Galesburg coach Clay had a mostly positive but mixed response after the tough conference match.

“After we were blown away by Moline in the first set, I didn’t have any magic words but simply asked our players to become more aggressive, start moving on the court and take controlled risks with the ball.”

Moline easily prevailed in the first set of the night, storming out to a 9-1 lead and keeping Galesburg from making a serious run, winning easily 25-10.