Moline volleyball stays focused to beat Quincy

Moline volleyball showed off its focus and fight on Thursday night against Quincy at Wharton Fieldhouse, something that coach Sarah Fetter expects from her team night in and night out.

The Maroons closed out a tight first set with a 26-24 win, and reeled off eight straight points in set two to complete the sweep with a 25-13 victory.

It was a tale of two games for Fetter’s squad against the Blue Devils, but throughout each game her girls never gave up.

“They did a great job keeping their composure under pressure and staying level-headed,” Fetter said. “They pushed themselves all the way to the finish and never had any doubt in themselves or each other.”

That trust across the entire team was something that senior Sophia Potter appreciated as she took the final serve in the first set. Potter got the ball into play cleanly and then had a miraculous dive on the right side of the court to keep the ball alive and in play in the ensuing rally before the Maroons came away with the final point.