Moline volleyball stays focused to beat Quincy

Moline volleyball showed off its focus and fight on Thursday night against Quincy at Wharton Fieldhouse, something that coach Sarah Fetter expects from her team night in and night out.
The Maroons closed out a tight first set with a 26-24 win, and reeled off eight straight points in set two to complete the sweep with a 25-13 victory.
It was a tale of two games for Fetter’s squad against the Blue Devils, but throughout each game her girls never gave up.
“They did a great job keeping their composure under pressure and staying level-headed,” Fetter said. “They pushed themselves all the way to the finish and never had any doubt in themselves or each other.”
That trust across the entire team was something that senior Sophia Potter appreciated as she took the final serve in the first set. Potter got the ball into play cleanly and then had a miraculous dive on the right side of the court to keep the ball alive and in play in the ensuing rally before the Maroons came away with the final point.
“We never stopped believing and ultimately it came down to how well we play together,” Potter said. “We weren’t sure we were going to have a season at all but we never stopped training, and I think that helped tonight in overcoming mistakes that we made.”
Senior Audrey Lamphier led the team at the front of the net with 10 kills and three blocks. Lamphier has the power to get the ball to where the other team can’t hit it back but also has the finesse to know when a light tough will do the job.
“In the closer games, I’m not able to hit the ball down as much, so it’s just about finding and exploiting the weaknesses,” Lamphier said. “The back row did a great job of letting me know where I could place the ball for the kill, and I did what I could tonight to help out the team.”
That focus and communication on the court is something that Fetter appreciates and doesn’t take for granted from her team.
“It was a full team effort tonight, and it helps that they all have the same winning mentality,” Fetter said. “Everyone holds each other accountable and their spacing and communication helped make the difference.”
Moline moved to 2-0 on the season and play at home on Saturday afternoon against Sterling. Quincy falls to 1-1 and faces Rock Island at home.
Another huge takeaway for Moline on Thursday was the ability to have fans back in the stands with increased limitations. For Thursday, it was a maximum capacity of 400, but Fetter felt that made a world of difference.
“I don’t think I have words that describe the excitement I felt when I got the phone call,” Fetter said. “It felt amazing for our girls to feed off of energy the fans brought, and it changed the dynamic in the room. Everything felt a bit lighter, and awesome to know anyone could come and watch. Just one less to worry about.”