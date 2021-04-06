Moline volleyball stays hot, beats Alleman

Alleman has had a tough run in Coach Morgan Maddox’s first season, especially in the highly competitive Western Big 6, but Maddox is working to instill a culture that will produce wins down the line.

That attitude showed in the second set, as the Pioneers played with higher levels of heart and intensity, tying the game at 10-10 on a score at the net by senior Erinn Hoffman, who led Alleman with four kills on the night. After the Maroons pulled ahead behind the net play from Ramsey and Rouse, Alleman junior Regan Bowling made back-to-back plays to get the Pioneers to within six at 22-16. However, Alleman’s push was not enough as Moline capitalized on their passing and net game to close out the set and match.

“We were definitely a bit intimidated by Moline, they have so many really good players who compete year-round and work together so well. My goal for this season is to instill confidence in our players. They have come so far and never quit on each other or on the coaching staff. I’m working hard to help them to realize how good they can be,” Maddox said. “We struggle to end games and matches and need to get back to the basics of the game; pass, set and kill.”

Colleen Kenney contributed nine digs and three kills and junior Anne VanDeHeede with nine assists and five digs for the Pioneers.