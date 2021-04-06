Moline volleyball stays hot, beats Alleman

The Moline volleyball team's power game at the net was on full display Tuesday evening as the Maroons cruised to a 25-9, 25-16 win over the Pioneers at Alleman’s Don Morris Gymnasium.
Coach Sarah Fetter’s squad backed-up its Monday night road win over Three Rivers Conference power Orion and improved to 8-3 on the season, 4-3 in the Western Big 6. Alleman’s home loss dropped its record to 1-8 on the season, and 0-7 in the WB6.
“We have adopted a new and improved focus this week after some tough losses and concentrated on playing quality points on our side of the net while adjusting to the offense from our opponents,” Fetter said. “We know that we can be successful when our passing and defense is able to set up the offense, and tonight against a scrappy and improving Alleman team, our big hitters at the net did an outstanding job of finishing points.”
The power players Fetter referred to included junior Carly Rouse, who led the team with nine kills and contributed six assists. Junior Ella Ramsey also had six kills in the contest with senior Audrey Lamphier chipping in four.
Sierra Marshall led the Maroons with with 13 digs and senior Sophia Potter dished out 16 assists to go with three digs and an ace.
The first set was all Moline, as the Maroons ran out to an early 7-0 lead, and after allowing the Pioneers to pull within five points at 12-7, took complete control of the set, capping it with an ace by Rouse to seal the set win.
Alleman has had a tough run in Coach Morgan Maddox’s first season, especially in the highly competitive Western Big 6, but Maddox is working to instill a culture that will produce wins down the line.
That attitude showed in the second set, as the Pioneers played with higher levels of heart and intensity, tying the game at 10-10 on a score at the net by senior Erinn Hoffman, who led Alleman with four kills on the night. After the Maroons pulled ahead behind the net play from Ramsey and Rouse, Alleman junior Regan Bowling made back-to-back plays to get the Pioneers to within six at 22-16. However, Alleman’s push was not enough as Moline capitalized on their passing and net game to close out the set and match.
“We were definitely a bit intimidated by Moline, they have so many really good players who compete year-round and work together so well. My goal for this season is to instill confidence in our players. They have come so far and never quit on each other or on the coaching staff. I’m working hard to help them to realize how good they can be,” Maddox said. “We struggle to end games and matches and need to get back to the basics of the game; pass, set and kill.”
Colleen Kenney contributed nine digs and three kills and junior Anne VanDeHeede with nine assists and five digs for the Pioneers.
Moline faces Galesburg on Thursday evening, and Fetter in determined to keep her team on a roll.