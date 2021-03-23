Moline volleyball stays rolling in win against UT

Moline and United Township battled through a series of lengthy rallies in their highly competitive Western Big 6 clash Tuesday.

Thanks to stellar plays from up and down its roster, though, the Maroons made sure the 25-12, 25-10 final score was much more lopsided than the level of play on the court indicated.

Moline improves to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the Western Big 6. United Township drops to 1-3 overall and in the conference.

"Keeping the ball alive is the most important part of volleyball, and that's what our girls did tonight," Moline coach Sarah Fetter said. "Everyone played their role out there, and it really was an equal team victory."

Junior Carly Rouse was among the standouts, throwing herself all around the court to keep the ball alive on rallies and helping her team keep the momentum.

"I'm just trying to make every single game and point count," Rouse said. "Nothing is guaranteed with this season so I'm just trying to take advantage of every ball and to be there for my team. I try not to let anything drop."

Rouse had 26 assists between the two games and added five digs. Senior Sierra Marshall led the team in digs with 22. There were few aces in the match but senior Ava Michna led Moline with two.