Moline volleyball stays rolling in win against UT

Moline and United Township battled through a series of lengthy rallies in their highly competitive Western Big 6 clash Tuesday.
Thanks to stellar plays from up and down its roster, though, the Maroons made sure the 25-12, 25-10 final score was much more lopsided than the level of play on the court indicated.
Moline improves to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the Western Big 6. United Township drops to 1-3 overall and in the conference.
"Keeping the ball alive is the most important part of volleyball, and that's what our girls did tonight," Moline coach Sarah Fetter said. "Everyone played their role out there, and it really was an equal team victory."
Junior Carly Rouse was among the standouts, throwing herself all around the court to keep the ball alive on rallies and helping her team keep the momentum.
"I'm just trying to make every single game and point count," Rouse said. "Nothing is guaranteed with this season so I'm just trying to take advantage of every ball and to be there for my team. I try not to let anything drop."
Rouse had 26 assists between the two games and added five digs. Senior Sierra Marshall led the team in digs with 22. There were few aces in the match but senior Ava Michna led Moline with two.
Michna also embodies the Moline mentality of staying on the attack.
"I want to make sure that I try to get to every touch, even the ones that seem impossible," Michna said. "We definitely like to stay on the attack as an offensive-minded team. Once we get a cushion we can experiment with different offenses and learn from each point."
UT coach Megan Paustin found plenty of positives to take away from a match in which her squad fought for every point.
"Our passing and serve receiving went really well," Paustin said. "We kept fighting on defense, but our hitting and blocking needed to be better tonight."
That defensive focus from the Panthers led to a mid-match adjustment from Fetter.
"We had to make adjustments to keep up with their scrappy defense," Fetter said. "They were digging really well against us, and our hitters needed to find better holes and have better variety."
With a perfect start to the season through six matches, the Maroons are staying focused and taking things one game at a time.
"I think that we're a great team that can be competitive night in and night out," Rouse said. "We just love playing together, and it's even better when we win games."