Moline volleyball storms back for three set victory over Rock Island

Trailing by five late in the third set, Moline High School's 28-game Western Big 6 Conference volleyball winning streak looked all but over.

Rock Island’s Kayla Rice had just smacked her 15th kill of the night, and the Rocky home crowd was on its feet.

And then Moline’s Sam Veto crashed the party.

Two controversial calls aided Moline’s comeback, but with the score tied, Veto fired and connected on a kill toward the right side. The next point Veto went up and blocked Rice to put the Maroons a point away from victory.

From there, Moline’s Caylee Brandes drilled a kill down the middle of the Rocky defense to complete the 21-25, 25-18, 25-22 victory Thursday evening at Rock Island High School.

Moline trailed 21-16 in the third set before the comeback to earn a season sweep of the Rocks.

“This is just the best feeling,” Veto said. “Especially against our rival. Every time we play Rocky it’s a good game. They have a really good team. They know how to put up a fight, which is awesome for us, too. We practice for that. They put us in a tough place, but we had to come back.”

Veto led the comeback effort with a team-high nine kills. She also tallied five blocks. Senior outside hitter Caylee Brandes also added eight kills.

“(Veto) went after it from the moment she stepped into the gym today,” Moline coach Jenna Laxton said. “She was our go-to. We can give her the ball at any time. Sometimes we have to switch her to the right side when we get in trouble and that’s definitely what we relied on tonight.”

Moline (13-6, 9-0 Big 6) was on the verge of dropping its first conference match in almost two full seasons as the Rocks completely controlled the first set. Moline made over a dozen errors and Rocky’s Rice, Addie Bomelyn and Autumn Stone all contributed in a set that Rock Island won without much drama.

“That was a total team effort,” Rock Island coach Morgan Gray said. “Autumn is one of the loudest girls on our team who is constantly calling out the hitters. She keeps everyone focused on the court. And then Addie came up with some really big kills and led us in the back court as well.”

However, in the second set Moline played much cleaner. Fewer mistakes and an impressive defense (Megan DePoorter, 26 digs) carried the Maroons to an 18-11 advantage as they cruised to the set win.

Veto started to warm up in the second set and became a real threat to the Rocks.

“I couldn’t have done it without my passers or setters,” Veto said. “I’m thankful they give me the ball. I’m glad they trust me. That means a lot. I trust them too. That’s a great connection we work on at practice so we can put it in the games.”

Although Moline salvaged the third set, Rock Island's (11-8, 6-3) Rice had full control of the set for a lengthy stretch. She finished with a team-high 16 kills and charged Rocky to a 21-16 lead late.

“We definitely saw that leadership, winning mentality and competitive drive we have been talking about all year,” Gray said. “She flat out says ‘Give me the ball.’ I know she got a little frustrated with her performance (against the serve receive), but how she was able to block it out and be determined to excel was impressive.”

Despite the close match, both Moline and Rock Island gave each other chances to pull away. There was a total of 20 service errors (11 Rocky, 9 Moline) in the match. There were also 36 total hitting errors.

“We definitely made a ton of errors tonight,” Laxton said. “We were trying to find that mojo throughout the match. But that’s why we love playing Rock Island. They really push us and we normally don’t see that in this conference. It’s different going from sweeps to a team that pushes you.”

Rock Island gave Moline everything it could handle Thursday, but to not play their best and still be able to walk out with a win in a tough road environment is what impressed Laxton the most.

“They definitely keep fighting,” Laxton said. “They believe in each other and believe in the training. They say ‘trust the training’ every single timeout that we take. The athletes are bought into what we do and they’re proud to be a part of Moline volleyball.

“It’s nice to walk away with the win for sure. I love playing in this gym and I love playing Rock Island. This game was super intense and it put a lot of pressure on the girls, which is exactly what we need going into playoffs.”