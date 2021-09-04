Moline volleyball sweeps Alleman, UTHS in impressive fashion

If the 9 a.m. start time wasn’t a big enough wake-up call, Moline volleyball made sure it made enough plays to leave nightmares for Alleman and United Township.
The Maroons were firing on all cylinders Saturday morning with a high intensity that was unmatched by the other two teams in Wharton Field House.
By the time Moline’s two matches were over with, the Maroons had outscored their opponents 100-37.
The morning started with a close first set against Alleman as the Maroons looked a little sluggish, missing kills outside the lines and allowing the Pioneers to run their set pieces.
But that quickly changed around the halfway point of the first set, and the Maroons never looked back.
A 4-0 run extended the Moline lead to 16-10 thanks to the work of senior outside hitter Ella Ramsay. That lead would be enough for the Maroons to take the first set 25-16, the closest one they would play all day.
Ramsay, a 6-foot-1 Loyola Chicago commit, was a force to be reckoned with the entire day as she and junior defensive specialist Megan DePoorter helped the Maroons cruise to a 25-8 set 2 win, completing the victory over the Pioneers.
Ramsay led with the way with 11 kills and DePoorter added six aces.
“We definitely went to Ella a lot today,” Moline coach Sarah Fetter said. “We were just in system so we were able to run her in the middle a lot. All hitters were great in action and creating one-on-ones for our hitters.”
Moline was even more dominant against UTHS.
With DePoorter serving, the Maroons went on a 13-0 run in the first set to make it 21-5 on their way to a 25-7 win. The junior would finish the match with eight aces.
“We have been working on being really aggressive from the service line,” Fetter said. “If we can get teams out of system, they become more predictable. That’s when we gain more control on our side.”
The second set was much of the same. A 5-4 Panther lead quickly turned into a 25-6 set win for the Maroons. The tall wall Moline had at the net was unbreakable.
“I’d say everything all around really stepped up for us,” Fetter said. “Our passing stepped up so were in system a lot, which allowed all of our dynamic hitters to be options at the net. Our discipline and consistency definitely helped us take the lead in each of our sets today.”
Moline (4-1, 2-0 WB6) has a showdown with Sterling, last year's conference champion, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Sterling.
“It was important to make a statement today,” Fetter said. “We didn’t have any games last week so going into Sterling on Wednesday and then Rock Falls on Thursday we knew we needed to play at our top level, regardless of what was on the other side of the net.”
The best match of the day turned out to be between Alleman and UTHS. The Pioneers had just come off of their loss to the Maroons, but responded well against the Panthers.
The first set was competitive throughout with neither team being able to sustain a large lead. Alleman took a 24-22 advantage after a service ace from senior Claire Sottos but a 3-0 Panther run led by senior Nicole VanTieghem brought UTHS a point away from winning the set.
And that’s where it all went wrong for the Panthers.
UTHS had three separate set points, but lost each one — two on unforced errors. After tying the game at 27-27, Alleman sophomore Clair Hulke jumped up and recorded a huge block at the net to give the Pioneers the lead. UTHS responded by hitting their next kill opportunity out of bounds, sealing the Alleman comeback and 29-27 first set victory.
“Our team operates off of momentum so we have a really hard time of coming back when we are down, so that was crucial,” Alleman coach Morgan DeBruine said. “I think that was one of the big reasons why I think we were able to keep our head in the game.”
The second set held the same theme. UTHS led 18-15, but on a wild rally, Pioneer senior Colleen Kenney ran backwards to save a ball and ended up hitting it so high that it disappeared from view and into the rafters.
Miraculously, it didn’t touch any metal, and the hang time actually allowed Alleman to regroup and send the ball back over the net, earning a point after UTHS made a passing error.
That play began a 10-2 run that sealed the Pioneers’ 25-20 set and match victory.
“It was a big impact play because we were able to take the victory right after the run (Kenney) gave us,” DeBruine said. “I was extremely proud of them. It is a really hard situation to play volleyball in, when you’re down. We have a problem with playing safe when we are in those situations, but we have been working really hard to push them to play as they always do, even when they are nervous or the stakes are high.”
Alleman (2-2, 1-1) plays at Quincy on Tuesday. UTHS (0-4, 0-2) is back in action at Geneseo on Thursday.