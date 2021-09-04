Moline volleyball sweeps Alleman, UTHS in impressive fashion

“We definitely went to Ella a lot today,” Moline coach Sarah Fetter said. “We were just in system so we were able to run her in the middle a lot. All hitters were great in action and creating one-on-ones for our hitters.”

Moline was even more dominant against UTHS.

With DePoorter serving, the Maroons went on a 13-0 run in the first set to make it 21-5 on their way to a 25-7 win. The junior would finish the match with eight aces.

“We have been working on being really aggressive from the service line,” Fetter said. “If we can get teams out of system, they become more predictable. That’s when we gain more control on our side.”

The second set was much of the same. A 5-4 Panther lead quickly turned into a 25-6 set win for the Maroons. The tall wall Moline had at the net was unbreakable.

“I’d say everything all around really stepped up for us,” Fetter said. “Our passing stepped up so were in system a lot, which allowed all of our dynamic hitters to be options at the net. Our discipline and consistency definitely helped us take the lead in each of our sets today.”

Moline (4-1, 2-0 WB6) has a showdown with Sterling, last year's conference champion, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Sterling.