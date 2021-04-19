Moline's aggressive play takes down Orion

A play that caught the eye of everyone happened in the second set. That was when a ball was set for a kill and Lamphier went up for an emphatic hit, but it was a fake out and Ramsay ended the point with the kill. That type of misdirection is something that the Moline squad has been working on all season.

"When you try a fake like that, it can mess up the other team on the block and lead to an easier kill," Lamphier said. "Our team connection has been strong for a few years now and our communication and chemistry allows us to get creative."

That creativity is something that Fetter lets her team explore and they are always looking for new ways to come away with a point.

"On those fake plays, the middle hitters pull a blocker away and it leads to easier points," Fetter said. "We established our middles early in the game and then on the fakes, it usually led to a kill one-on-one with a blocker."

For Ramsay, nothing feels better than getting a key kill for the team.

"It feels super good," Ramsay said. "Hearing the crowd cheer just makes me want to go out and get another one. Playing at this level has taught me to be a better player, since in club I usually play middle hitter but I'm usually on the outside here."