Moline's aggressive play takes down Orion

Sticking to their normal game plan worked to perfection on Monday night as the hosting Moline Maroons volleyball squad topped the Orion Chargers.
Moline defeated Orion 25-21, 25-17 in non-conference action at Wharton Field House to move to 16-3 on the season. The loss dropped Orion to 10-4.
Coach Sarah Fetter's squad relied on aggressive and energetic play at the net from the setters and hitters to take down the Chargers, which is the normal approach for the Maroons.
"We have such a dynamic squad on this side of the net that we don't really have to worry about the tempo the other team plays at," Fetter said. "Our girls do a great job of running from pin to pin and usually we can end a point with three options."
Against Orion, the offense largely ran through seniors Audrey Lamphier and Sophia Potter, and juniors Carly Rouse and Ella Ramsay.
Ramsay and Lamphier led the team in kills with 10 and 8, respectively, while Potter and Rouse helped set them up for the kills with 15 and 11 assists, respectively.
Rouse, who also had three kills, nine digs, a block and an ace, feels just as important in each play where her hitters come away with a kill.
"I have a lot of trust in all of our hitters and know that at any moment any of them can get the job done," Rouse said. "We're a very intense squad to play against and can constantly make the other team guess at what we're going to do next."
A play that caught the eye of everyone happened in the second set. That was when a ball was set for a kill and Lamphier went up for an emphatic hit, but it was a fake out and Ramsay ended the point with the kill. That type of misdirection is something that the Moline squad has been working on all season.
"When you try a fake like that, it can mess up the other team on the block and lead to an easier kill," Lamphier said. "Our team connection has been strong for a few years now and our communication and chemistry allows us to get creative."
That creativity is something that Fetter lets her team explore and they are always looking for new ways to come away with a point.
"On those fake plays, the middle hitters pull a blocker away and it leads to easier points," Fetter said. "We established our middles early in the game and then on the fakes, it usually led to a kill one-on-one with a blocker."
For Ramsay, nothing feels better than getting a key kill for the team.
"It feels super good," Ramsay said. "Hearing the crowd cheer just makes me want to go out and get another one. Playing at this level has taught me to be a better player, since in club I usually play middle hitter but I'm usually on the outside here."
Orion coach Sydney Adams hopes her team can learn from the two matches that they had against Moline this season.
"Last time out I felt we gave them a better match and we battled a little bit better," Adams said. "This time Moline really stepped up to the challenge and came away with an easier win."
Even without a volleyball state series, Adams feels that her team has handled spring ball well.
"It was a little bit of a bummer that we couldn't compete in the fall," Adams said. "But the girls stepped up, especially the seniors who were willing to play however many games they could to finish out their careers."