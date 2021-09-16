Moline's DePoorter comes up clutch in straight-set sweep of Davenport Central

On a ball that seemed destined to hit the floor, Moline’s Megan DePoorter made sure it didn’t.
The junior defensive specialist made the play of the night by diving to her left, parallel to the net and, while fully extended, sent the ball back toward the court. Junior outside hitter Caylee Brandes would finish the rally a few seconds later with a powerful kill at the net to put the Maroons ahead 19-14 in the first set.
That play forced Davenport Central to call a timeout, trying to end the 5-0 Moline rally. But the Maroons only added to that run after the break on their way to a two-set sweep (25-20, 25-13) of the Blue Devils in Wharton Field House.
“(That play) was a game changer,” DePoorter said. “I think it brings energy to the team to just go for it. Even if you mess up, you just got to go. Everyone gets excited.”
Moline coach Sarah Fetter echoed those thoughts about the play that all but sealed the Maroons’ eventually victory.
“Those diving plays are always momentum shifters and they’re just huge to have,” Fetter said. “We’ve been drilling defense these past few weeks and those extra touches make a whole lot of difference because you never know what might happen. And we got the point, so that was great.”
Before the rally, the first set was tied at 14-14 and the Blue Devils had come back from three-point deficits twice. The 7-0 rally that followed would put away any chance of a Davenport Central comeback.
The first set was dominated by Brandes and senior middle hitter Ella Ramsay. Both finished the first set with four kills and both would finish with a team-high eight kills. The duo seemed unstoppable at times.
“They are always so consistent and ready for every ball,” DePoorter said. “Even if they aren’t ready, they are there to support their teammates to get ready for the next ball.”
Brandes was noticeably impressive in the first set. The 5-foot-9 hitter hammered down multiple kills that flew past Blue Devil defenders without a chance of ever being stopped.
“She has great volleyball IQ of the game,” Fetter said. “She sees the court very well on the other side. She contacts at a high point and is typically going to put it away.”
The second set was less dramatic, but more complete for Moline.
An early 6-3 lead turned into 18-9, and eventually 25-13. The Maroons were in system for what seemed like the entire set, setting up their powerful outside hitters with perfectly placed balls for the kill. Ramsay and Brandes shined, and sophomore Lucy Irvine added three aces.
“Our setters do a great job of distributing the ball and our hitters did a great job of being available tonight,” Fetter said. “We stayed aggressive from the service line and our defensive movements became quicker and more consistent.”
The general mood inside Wharton Field House was confidence the entire match. The team seemed a little shocked to be in such a close first set, but once they took it, set two felt firmly in their grasp by the time they had the early lead.
“We have momentum going into the second set because of how we ended the first set,” DePoorter said. “We knew we had to keep our foot on the gas pedal and just keep pushing it.”
The aggressiveness was made easier tonight, and most nights for Moline, because it had the height advantage. Ramsay stands 6-foot-1, Brandes 5-foot-9 and Rylie Frazelle 5-foot-9. This tall wall at the net has helped this team jump out to a 10-2 start, and a perfect 6-0 in the Western Big 6.
But Fetter knows the Maroons can’t get complacent.
“We were just having a conversation about this in the locker room, about not getting comfortable and not coasting for these next few weeks,” Fetter said. “We want to continue to have a high standard for ourselves and wanting more.”
That is easy when team leaders, like DePoorter, share the same attitude.
“Every day we come to the gym, we know it’s another day to get better,” DePoorter said. “We push through, even when we have hard practices. We have to take that and use it on the court.”
DePoorter finished with a team-high 10 digs. Setters Carly Rouse and Gabrielle Tertipes finished with 16 and 11 assists, respectively. Ramsay also added two aces and five digs and Brandes had a block.
Davenport Central’s Morgan Barker finished with a team-high six kills and five digs. Junior Delaney Graves had five kills. Senior setter Lilly Campbell had 14 assists.
Davenport Central (1-8) will play next at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Clinton High School in an invitational that includes 12 teams.
The Maroons (10-2) will return to the court at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the Moline Invite against Davenport West and Quincy Notre Dame.