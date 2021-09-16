Moline's DePoorter comes up clutch in straight-set sweep of Davenport Central

On a ball that seemed destined to hit the floor, Moline’s Megan DePoorter made sure it didn’t.

The junior defensive specialist made the play of the night by diving to her left, parallel to the net and, while fully extended, sent the ball back toward the court. Junior outside hitter Caylee Brandes would finish the rally a few seconds later with a powerful kill at the net to put the Maroons ahead 19-14 in the first set.

That play forced Davenport Central to call a timeout, trying to end the 5-0 Moline rally. But the Maroons only added to that run after the break on their way to a two-set sweep (25-20, 25-13) of the Blue Devils in Wharton Field House.

“(That play) was a game changer,” DePoorter said. “I think it brings energy to the team to just go for it. Even if you mess up, you just got to go. Everyone gets excited.”

Moline coach Sarah Fetter echoed those thoughts about the play that all but sealed the Maroons’ eventually victory.

“Those diving plays are always momentum shifters and they’re just huge to have,” Fetter said. “We’ve been drilling defense these past few weeks and those extra touches make a whole lot of difference because you never know what might happen. And we got the point, so that was great.”