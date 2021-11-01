Moline's season comes to an end against Normal Community

“We’ve seen film and I’ve heard things about her, but we just tried to get someone out in front of her to slow the ball down,” Normal Community coach Christine Konopasek said of Ramsay. “She has a really heavy arm and likes hitting across court and she is big. We knew that she was going to get a handful of kills, and dealing with that because she is a good player, but anything we could do to try and slow her down would be beneficial for us tonight.”

Ramsay finished the match with only four kills and was never able to get into a rhythm. Normal also held Moline in check, not allowing it to get on long scoring runs. The Maroons didn’t score three points in a row until late in the second set.

“(Normal is) a well-disciplined, ball-control team and I think we had a hard time just getting in a groove,” Fetter said. “We were a little mental tonight, but they did a fantastic job of getting us and keeping us out of system.”

Trailing 20-14 in the second set, Moline suddenly woke up and played its best volleyball of the night. Caylee Brandes and Rylie Frazelle found open lanes in the back court and got it to 20-18, forcing a Normal timeout.