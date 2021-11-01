Moline's season comes to an end against Normal Community

PEKIN — It wasn’t how the Moline High School volleyball team wanted to end its season, but it didn’t bow out until making some history first.
Moline was swept in the Class 4A sectional semifinal by Normal Community 25-18, 25-21 on Monday at Pekin High School.
Despite the loss, it was still a positive season for the Maroons, who won their first regional since 2010 not to mention a Western Big 6 championship.
“We couldn’t be more proud of this team,” Moline coach Sarah Fetter said. “To think of where we were week one to where we are now, it’s a tremendous improvement. They put in the work and they bought into the training and it got us to this point.”
Moline defeated Minooka in three sets at Wharton Field House on Thursday to earn a regional title. But against Normal, the Maroons looked lost.
The usual energy associated with the high-powered Moline squad was missing for most of the match, and it resulted in six first-set hitting errors. The Maroons had to worry about just getting the ball back over the net instead of setting up their offense.
Moline was never able to get in system or use its favorite target, senior outside hitter Ella Ramsay, and it cost them. The Maroons dropped the first set 25-18 and did not look comfortable hitting around Normal’s height at the net.
“We’ve seen film and I’ve heard things about her, but we just tried to get someone out in front of her to slow the ball down,” Normal Community coach Christine Konopasek said of Ramsay. “She has a really heavy arm and likes hitting across court and she is big. We knew that she was going to get a handful of kills, and dealing with that because she is a good player, but anything we could do to try and slow her down would be beneficial for us tonight.”
Ramsay finished the match with only four kills and was never able to get into a rhythm. Normal also held Moline in check, not allowing it to get on long scoring runs. The Maroons didn’t score three points in a row until late in the second set.
“(Normal is) a well-disciplined, ball-control team and I think we had a hard time just getting in a groove,” Fetter said. “We were a little mental tonight, but they did a fantastic job of getting us and keeping us out of system.”
Trailing 20-14 in the second set, Moline suddenly woke up and played its best volleyball of the night. Caylee Brandes and Rylie Frazelle found open lanes in the back court and got it to 20-18, forcing a Normal timeout.
“We just talked about believing in ourselves and playing with confidence like we did Thursday against Minooka,” Fetter said. “Leaving it all on the court. There was no pressure and the mental choice was going to be theirs, and they decided to turn it on in that last half.”
Unfortunately for Moline, that would be as close as it got. Normal won the second set 25-21 after Katherine Kraft, Sydney Chong and Olivia Corson all got kills. The trio led Normal with six kills each.
“I think we played pretty consistently all night,” Konosasek said. “There have been times where we have struggled to maintain a high level of play, but (Moline) wasn’t necessarily able to get on runs of points. I’m happy with how we played. We were scrappy at times and our blocking was effective. And we served tough, it made it to where they couldn’t run their middles in serve-receive as much and so we only had to worry about two players.”
Normal’s victory earns it a spot in the sectional championship where it will take on Edwardsville on Wednesday at Pekin.
Moline’s Frazelle had four kills. Megan DePoorter had 15 digs and Carly Rouse had a team-high nine assists.