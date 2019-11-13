CEDAR RAPIDS — West Liberty's volleyball program has plenty to be excited about for the future.
It has Drake recruit Macy Daufeldt and fellow outside hitter Martha Pace returning next season. It has a freshman libero and two junior middle hitters.
The Comets also will have some extra motivation to push them through the offseason.
West Liberty saw its first state tournament trip in four years end with a five-set defeat to Mount Vernon in a Class 3A quarterfinal Wednesday afternoon, 25-13, 23-25, 21-25, 29-27, 15-11.
"Our serve receive was a little rocky, which didn't help getting passes up and sets out, but otherwise we played amazing," Daufeldt said. "It didn't go our way, but I think we played to our potential.
"We came a long way from the start of the season."
West Liberty (31-8) won a share of the River Valley Conference regular-season title and then took the tournament title.
It didn't drop a set in three regional matches.
The Comets overcame a sluggish start Wednesday and even had a chance to serve out the match at 25-24 in the fourth.
"In that fourth set, we're like, 'We can get this, it is our turn,'" Daufeldt said. "We just fell short."
West Liberty scored the first two points of the deciding fifth set, but Mount Vernon countered with six straight.
The Comets answered to square the match at six, but the Mustangs ran off six of the next eight points to seize control. Middle Camryn Ellyson sealed it with a kill on match point.
"Volleyball is a crazy game like that," Pace said. "It can be going your way, and then all of a sudden everything can fall apart.
"I felt we played our best game today. If we could have held out a little bit longer, it could have worked out for us."
Lauren Schrock collected 29 of Mount Vernon's 68 kills. Summer Brand facilitated the offense with 60 assists and nine service aces.
Daufeldt led West Liberty with 25 kills. She finished the year with 480 kills and 812 halfway through her high school career.
"I had to get in the flow of the environment," Daufeldt said. "I've been to club nationals and a big gym like that, but I had to get used to the feel around me and my teammates. Once I got into it, I could do everything perfectly fine."
Pace had 14 kills and only one hitting error. Morgan Peterson distributed 41 assists.
The Comets lose five seniors, including Peterson, outside Madison McIntosh and defensive specialist Karsyn Ruess.
"Getting here and getting to see what it is like is going to give us a bunch of drive for next year," Pace said. "Being a young team, I think we're going to be here again."