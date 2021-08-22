New-look Rockets try to stay atop Three Rivers

EDGINGTON — Over the years, Orion and Riverdale had asserted themselves as the dominant volleyball powers in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.
In 2020, a new challenger rose up to loosen those teams' grip on the conference championship. By virtue of splitting their two matches with Orion, the Rockridge Rockets captured the crown with a 9-1 mark, topping the runner-up Chargers and third-place Riverdale.
Just over four months removed from their title run in a shortened season that was switched from the fall to the spring, the Rockets are back in the gym preparing for their title defense and how best to go about it after graduating six key members of their championship team.
"We've been working very hard, putting things together after graduating six senior starters, and we're trying to get our rhythm back and jell as a team," said Rockridge coach Candy Lopez, whose club lost such standouts as outside hitter Kira Nelson (103 digs, 102 kills, 31 aces) and setter Nicole Sedam (338 assists, 114 digs, 26 aces).
Also graduating were hitters Olivia Drish (109 digs, 63 kills) and Eden DeTombe and back-row standouts Delaney Peterson and Mikaylee Ruff. All played vital roles for a club that won 12 of its 15 matches.
"Even with the short turnaround, I think they're ready," Lopez added. "They're very excited to get started."
Going into Tuesday night's opening match against Peru St. Bede, the Rockets will look to their main returning veteran, senior middle hitter Kierney McDonald (a team-best 111 kills), to not only help fill the statistical void left by her departed teammates but a greater leadership role for the younger players.
"Kierney was a good leader for us last year," Lopez said, "and she's stepped up and taken the reins, and has been a driving force at practice."
For her part, McDonald knew she would not have much time to get herself acclimated to a larger-scale role.
"It was cool to end last year on that note (winning a conference championship), but then there was a quick turnaround from the end of last season," she said. "About six weeks for me to visualize my role and start preparing for open gyms."
Among the Rockridge players looking to fill key roles are senior right-side hitter Madison Heisch along with junior Laina Nelson (Kira Nelson's younger sister) and sophomore Chloe Strachan.
"The biggest concern is the back row, because a lot of our seniors last year played all the way around," McDonald said. "We also lost our setter, and Nicole left some big shoes to fill. We're also looking to develop a strong all-around outside hitter like Kira was."
But if all the pieces fall into place, Lopez feels that this club can maintain its new status atop the Three Rivers West as it begins its title defense on Aug. 31 at Orion.
"We're going to have to work hard to hang onto it," she said. "I think it was good for us to do that in the spring, to show the kids we can get over the hump and do it. Now, the goal is to hang onto it. I see all the teams back with strong lineups, so it's going to be a challenge, but I think we can do it."