New volleyball coach Grannen wins in Bulldog debut

New Bettendorf girls volleyball coach Mike Grannen said he was doing OK during the day before his debut as Bulldogs coach on Tuesday night against Davenport North.
Until the final school bell rang.
“When school ended, I started to get nervous,” Grannen said. “Things started to get exciting with the build-up to the match. But it was a good feeling.”
The returning Bulldog veterans and an explosive newcomer made Grannen’s debut a successful one as Bettendorf swept the visiting Wildcats, 25-21, 25-16, 25-12, in the season and Mississippi Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
Grannen took over this season after long-time Bulldogs coach Diane Lichtenberg retired in the spring after 30-plus years on the sidelines.
The six returning senior players who were on Lichtenberg’s final team played big roles in the win. Annie Stotlar led the hosts with seven kills and added three aces. Ellie Aanestad ran the offense with 30 assists while Johnaizjha Angel finished with eight kills and five blocks.
Riley Deere had multiple digs while Caidince Cleveland’s serving helped the 'Dogs gain control of the match in Set 2. Grace Gasper also came up big with blocks and kills for the winners.
It’s not good news for the rest of the MAC as sophomore Lillie Petersen controlled the middle for the winners after Set 1. Petersen, who is the younger sister of former Bulldog standout Kaalyn Petersen, had five kills and five blocks and generally looked like a seasoned veteran instead of a first-year varsity player.
Stotlar said the transition to Grannen has been easy as he was an assistant with Lichtenberg for several years before taking over.
“He has done a great job and we are just thankful to have a coach like him for the past six years,” she said. “The practices have been intense and competitive and we’ve been going hard after everything,” she said. “Nothing is done lightly, we drill the ball hard at each other. We’ve done everything to get ready for this season.”
Stotlar added she just feels blessed, at this point, to even have a season with everything that has happened with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To just be able to play at this time is crazy but it’s great. We’ve been wearing masks in practice and just trying to do all we can to stay healthy,” she said.
The Bulldogs survived 12 unforced errors in the first set, but rode stronger service from Deere and Kaytlin Sowards to get the cushion they needed to eek out the win. North used its own strong serving from Rileigh Antle and net play from McKenna Rebarcak to grab a 12-10 lead in the second set.
But Cleveland stepped to the service line and served eight straight points, supported by kills and blocks from Petersen and Angel, to grab the lead and control at 18-12. Gasper and Stotlar added kills to help wrap up Set 2.
Angel helped the hosts bust out in the final set, serving eight straight points of her own, including a pair of aces to give the Dogs an insurmountable 12-2 lead.
Layne Wright led the Wildcats with six kills, seven digs and two blocks. Antle had eight assists and two aces for the visitors. Halle Walkup chipped in 17 digs for North.
Wildcats coach Heath Donath said his team is still putting pieces together after barely having a week of practice because of precautions put in place by the Davenport Community School District because of the pandemic. The strong windstorm that hit the area on August 10 also did not help as North High School did not have power for three days.
“We had a couple days of tryouts, a couple days of practice and, then, here we are at Bettendorf,” Donath said. “I liked how we fought, but we just need time on the court together. We’ll take the challenge and move on.”
