New volleyball coach Grannen wins in Bulldog debut

Stotlar said the transition to Grannen has been easy as he was an assistant with Lichtenberg for several years before taking over.

“He has done a great job and we are just thankful to have a coach like him for the past six years,” she said. “The practices have been intense and competitive and we’ve been going hard after everything,” she said. “Nothing is done lightly, we drill the ball hard at each other. We’ve done everything to get ready for this season.”

Stotlar added she just feels blessed, at this point, to even have a season with everything that has happened with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To just be able to play at this time is crazy but it’s great. We’ve been wearing masks in practice and just trying to do all we can to stay healthy,” she said.

The Bulldogs survived 12 unforced errors in the first set, but rode stronger service from Deere and Kaytlin Sowards to get the cushion they needed to eek out the win. North used its own strong serving from Rileigh Antle and net play from McKenna Rebarcak to grab a 12-10 lead in the second set.