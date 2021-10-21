No. 15 Bulldogs see season end in regional semifinal

IOWA CITY — Bettendorf’s volleyball team had some flashes of brilliance Thursday night. It just could not sustain it for long enough periods.
Between Iowa City West’s aggressiveness behind the service line and finding holes in Bettendorf’s defense, the Bulldogs saw their season come to a halt in a Class 5A regional semifinal.
Melae’ Lacy had 18 kills and Sydney Woods chipped in 14 as 14th-ranked West knocked off Bettendorf 25-16, 25-21, 28-26 at West High School to earn a shot at second-ranked Pleasant Valley in Tuesday’s final.
West (16-16) handed PV one of its four defeats this season back in August.
“We’re so excited to play them again,” said West’s Emma Stammeyer, who had 24 assists in the match. “We’re ready to come in, balls to the wall, and do whatever we can to get to state.”
Bettendorf (16-14) had too many lulls to try and set up an all-Mississippi Athletic Conference regional final.
The Trojans had 6-0, 5-0 and 6-1 scoring sprees in the first set. They had 5-1 and 4-0 runs in the second set. Then in the final set, West rallied back from a 23-17 hole to avoid a fourth set.
“In the postseason, you have to have a complete effort all the way through — serve receive to setting to hitting, and that’s got to be consistent through a match,” Bettendorf coach Mike Grannen said. “We had good spurts in each of those areas where our passing, setting and hitting were linked up together.
“But West has some pretty aggressive servers, and it put our setters 10 feet off the line.”
Because of that, Bettendorf middle Izzy Van De Wiele couldn’t be as effective as usual. The Bulldogs did get 10 kills from Tyler Ramstack and seven apiece from Van De Wiele and Kaytlin Sowards.
Still, West consistently applied pressure on Bettendorf’s defense. The Trojans had considerable success with tipping.
“We just outworked them,” Stammeyer said. “We were never letting the ball hit the floor. They were leaving holes open, so we decided we’re not going to do so much extra work if we can just put it in the (open spot).”
The Bulldogs labored in serve receive for most of the match.
“Credit to them behind the line because they put us out of system throughout the entire match,” Grannen said. “There were plenty of times they’d go on runs with the serve alone.”
Bettendorf pieced together its best volleyball in the third set. After finding itself in a 6-1 deficit, Bettendorf tallied 12 of the next 16 points to grab a three-point lead.
The Bulldogs, in fact, saw the margin swell to 23-17 after a Sowards kill.
West called timeout and the momentum completely flipped. After a Woods kill forced a sideout, Katherine Kouba reeled off five straight service points.
Bettendorf managed to have one set point but then hit a serve into the net. It fought off two match points before Lacy and Sophia Deyak delivered kills to seal it.
“A team like that, you can’t be giving easy points that late,” Grannen said. “It did seem we were tense there late. We struggled to find the aggressive options and relaxed serve receive play we had for about two-thirds of the set.”
Chloe Bell led the Bulldogs’ defense with 21 digs and Lillie Petersen had three blocks.
Bettendorf has seven players returning next season who saw court time Thursday. It will have to replace Sowards, Ramstack and Macy Wilkins, who combined for 23 kills and only five attack errors.
“The foundation we’re going to have with serve receive and defense is really exciting to look forward to next season and still build the setter-hitter connection with our middles,” Grannen said.
“I’m proud of our three seniors. They knew this was potentially their last match, it was time to perform, and they did a stellar job.”