No. 6 Spartans sweep Muskies in long-awaited opener

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Amber Hall admitted she felt a little lost the last couple weeks of August. Ever since she was in the sixth grade, the Pleasant Valley volleyball coach always had a practice or match to get prepared for each day in the fall.

But when COVID-19 shut the Spartans down for two weeks before their season opener, all the program could do was sit and wait.

"There was this voice inside of me saying, 'I want to get back, I'm eager to meet up with the team again,'" Hall said.

The last Iowa Class 5A team to open the season, sixth-ranked PV kicked off the 2020 campaign Sept. 9 with a 25-15, 25-17, 25-13 sweep over Muscatine at PV High School.

The hardest part?

"Watching other girls play," setter Kora Ruff said, "but we remained ready the whole time. When we came back, we were going to be ready when we got our chance."

"It was hard being at home, but at the same time it made us even hungrier to come back and be really driven to play," outside hitter Arra Cottrell said.

Spurred by Ruff and a stable of hitters, PV overwhelmed a Muscatine squad which had won six of its eight first matches of the season under first-year head coach Kara Russell.