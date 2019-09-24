WILTON, Iowa — They surrendered a two-set lead. They squandered a five-point cushion in the fourth set. They nearly gave up an 8-2 lead in the fifth.
It was far from easy, but the Class 3A top-ranked Tipton volleyball team did enough to stave off 2A fifth-ranked Wilton in a riveting River Valley Conference showdown Tuesday night at Wilton High School, 25-19, 25-21, 23-25, 23-25, 15-11.
“They just decided they were going to go for it,” Tipton coach Amy Calonder said. “They weren’t going to let down. They were going to take charge.
“We’ve been battling a mental game lately, so this was one step to move forward.”
Seniors Sommer Daniel and Kamryn Chapman took charge.
Daniel, a Utah recruit, finished with a match-high 31 kills and 25 assists. Chapman recorded 12 blocks, had just one service miscue in 20 attempts and sealed the match with a block on the final point.
As the ball hit the Wilton side of the floor, Chapman dropped to her knees and let out a big roar.
After a straight-set loss to fifth-ranked West Liberty last Thursday, this was an important bounce back for the Tigers (18-3).
“We know we have the skill, but we’re a young team for the most part and it is such a mental thing,” Chapman said. “Somehow, we do it in the very last minute. We’re trying to figure out how to get it done sooner, but it worked out.”
Wilton (21-2) made Tipton earn it.
The sophomore duo of Kelsey Drake and Ella Caffery paced the Beavers. Drake had 20 kills, 21 assists and 12 digs while Caffery concluded with 16 kills, 23 assists and 22 digs.
The Beavers overcame 21-18 and 23-22 deficits in the third set. In the fourth, Drake rallied them back from a 23-18 hole with three kills in a 7-0 run to extend the match to a fifth set.
“We did not quit,” Grunder said. “They did not quit. We talked about being resilient last (Friday) and our group did that.”
Tipton wasn’t fazed by giving up a big lead. The Tigers scored eight of the first nine points in the fifth, keyed by a long service run from Daniel.
“We had to buckle down,” Chapman said. “We just came into the huddle and said we want this more than them. We’re going to win this game. We came together.”
Wilton had one last run in them. The Beavers trimmed an 11-5 deficit to one.
Tipton responded. A Wilton service error, a Daniel kill, a Bailey Schmidt kill and Chapman block secured it.
“We had too many errors (against West Liberty), so this was one step closer to getting back to where we know we should be and what we should be doing the rest of the season,” Calendar said.
The Beavers have had a grueling stretch with matches against three of the top-five ranked teams in 3A in the past eight days.
“Every year this time of the year is a hard part of your season,” Grunder said. “You’re a little tired, a little sore and school is on your mind. This has been the grind part of that with all the good teams we’ve played.
“If we want to do well post regular season, there are no plays off. The intensity, the discipline, we have to do those things.”