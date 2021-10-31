Normally rivals, sectional-bound Maroons, Rocks each other's biggest fans

It goes without saying that the rivalry between Moline and Rock Island is one of the fiercest in all of Illinois, let alone the Quad-Cities.

That rivalry extends to all sports, and volleyball is no exception. The Maroons and the Lady Rocks finished one-two in the Western Big 6 Conference this fall, with Moline claiming the title with a perfect 14-0 finish.

Now, both teams are sectional-bound in the same season for the first time, and as a result, each squad has turned into the other's biggest fans.

"Oh, for sure," Moline coach Sarah Fetter said. "Both programs are always pretty successful, but especially this year. We had such a battle in the Western Big 6, and it's great to see us having success in the postseason. We hope Rock Island does well (Monday)."

Coming off their first regional championship since 2008, the Maroons (29-7) are set to take on Normal Community (26-10) at 6 p.m. in the IHSA Class 4A Pekin Sectional semifinals.

Meantime, Rock Island (21-11) will be at Dunlap for the 3A sectional semifinals, taking on Washington (30-7) at 6:30 p.m.

The first Dunlap Sectional semifinal also features another Big 6 club in Sterling (16-17-1), which took third in the conference race and will face Metamora (34-1) at 5:30 p.m.