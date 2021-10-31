 Skip to main content
Normally rivals, sectional-bound Maroons, Rocks each other's biggest fans
PREP VOLLEYBALL

100521-qc-spt-moline-ri-vball-032

Rock Island's Mari Churchill sets against Moline during their match at the Rock Island Field House last month. The teams play in sectional semifinal matches Monday night.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

It goes without saying that the rivalry between Moline and Rock Island is one of the fiercest in all of Illinois, let alone the Quad-Cities.

That rivalry extends to all sports, and volleyball is no exception. The Maroons and the Lady Rocks finished one-two in the Western Big 6 Conference this fall, with Moline claiming the title with a perfect 14-0 finish.

Now, both teams are sectional-bound in the same season for the first time, and as a result, each squad has turned into the other's biggest fans.

"Oh, for sure," Moline coach Sarah Fetter said. "Both programs are always pretty successful, but especially this year. We had such a battle in the Western Big 6, and it's great to see us having success in the postseason. We hope Rock Island does well (Monday)."

Coming off their first regional championship since 2008, the Maroons (29-7) are set to take on Normal Community (26-10) at 6 p.m. in the IHSA Class 4A Pekin Sectional semifinals.

Meantime, Rock Island (21-11) will be at Dunlap for the 3A sectional semifinals, taking on Washington (30-7) at 6:30 p.m.

The first Dunlap Sectional semifinal also features another Big 6 club in Sterling (16-17-1), which took third in the conference race and will face Metamora (34-1) at 5:30 p.m.

"To see three of us advance to the sectionals, it's great," Fetter said. "We're all rooting for each other and wish each other success."

Prior to this season, Moline and Rock Island nearly advanced to the sectional round in 2010.

But while the Lady Rocks captured the first of three 3A regional titles in four years that season, the Maroons fell in three sets to another Big 6 club, Quincy; it was the second straight year that Quincy had topped Moline in the 4A regional finals.

For her part, Rock Island coach Morgan Gray is just as happy as Fetter to see the two traditional rivals blazing similar postseason paths.

"Sarah and I, we talk all the time," Gray said. "She's awesome. Post-conference, we support each other. I think Moline and us had a shot to do this last year, but we couldn't (due to the cancellation of the postseason). That's what makes this year more special."

During the regular season, the Rocks finished 11-3 in the Big 6 and edged Sterling by a game for second place.

In addition to splitting its two league matches with the Golden Warriors, Rocky dropped both matches to a Moline team that did not lose a single set in conference play.

"We've always had powerhouses in the Western Big 6," Gray said. "The conference has gotten a lot tougher with Geneseo and Sterling, and being able to hang with teams like Moline, it's a great way to prepare for the postseason."

IHSA GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL SECTIONALS

CLASS 4A PEKIN SECTIONAL

Tonight: Normal Community (26-10) vs. Moline (29-7), 6 p.m. (at Pekin High School); O'Fallon (28-8) vs. Edwardsville (30-7), 6 p.m. (at Edwardsville High School). Wednesday: Championship, 6 p.m.

How they got here: Moline brought home its first regional title since 2008 and the 24th in program history by rallying from a first-set loss to top Minooka 23-25, 25-21, 25-23 on the Maroons' home court. ... NCHS also needed to go three sets to win its own regional, battling past Bradley-Bourbonnais 25-12, 22-25, 25-14 for its eighth regional title in the last 10 postseasons.

Moline: Ella Ramsay, sr., MH/OH; Carly Rouse, sr., S/RSH; Megan DePoorter, jr., L; Samantha Veto, jr., MH; Rylie Frazelle, sr., OH; Gigi Tertipes, jr., S; Caylee Brandes, jr., MH/RSH; Mackenzie Wiemers, sr., DS; Lucy Irvine, sr., RSH

Moline leaders: Ramsay leads the Maroons in both kills (268) and aces (66) and is second on the squad in both digs (138) and blocks (42), with those latter two categories led by DePoorter (248 digs) and the duo of Brandes and Veto (46 blocks each). ... Rouse and Tertipes fuel the offense with 336 and 290 assists, respectively.

Moline coach Sarah Fetter: "We typically play Normal Community; we played them this past spring, and we're excited to see them. We know they're traditionally a well-oiled, disciplined team. We've talked a lot about discipline, but it'll come down to our serve-pass game. If we can execute that, we'll be successful."

CLASS 3A DUNLAP SECTIONAL

Tonight: Metamora (34-1) vs. Sterling (16-17-1), 5:30 p.m.; Rock Island (21-11) vs. Washington (30-7), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday: Championship, 6 p.m.

How they got here: Rock Island rallied from an opening-set loss to take down Dunlap 23-25, 25-21, 25-16 in the Galesburg Regional finals, earning the Lady Rocks their first regional crown since 2013 and the fifth in school history. ... Washington also broke a lengthy title drought, winning its first regional since 2010 by topping Morton 19-25, 25-22, 25-20 at home.

Rock Island: Mari Churchill, jr., S; Addie Bomelyn, sr., OH; Maddie Polito, sr., MH; Grace Gustafson, sr., RSH; Emily Allison, sr., OH; Neveah Robinson-Cunningham, jr., MH; Sienna Mikaio, jr., L; Kayla Rice, jr., RSH; Bella Allison, sr., S

Rock Island leaders: Emily Allison is tops in kills with 212 and Bella Allison leads the Lady Rocks with 236 assists; the latter also has 159 digs, second on the club behind Mikaio, who is the leader in both digs (197) and aces (43). Other key contributors include Churchill (203 assists) and Gustafson (132 kills).

Rock Island coach Morgan Gray: "We played Washington earlier in the year (a 25-13, 25-21 loss on Aug. 31), and the good thing about that is, they may think hey, we've got this, but we've gone through some lineup changes -- we lost Lexi (senior middle blocker Lexi Thompson) to injury -- and we're a different team now. We've got two strong middles now, we've established our setter and libero positions, and we feel pretty confident."

