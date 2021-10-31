Normally rivals, sectional-bound Maroons, Rocks each other's biggest fans

It goes without saying that the rivalry between Moline and Rock Island is one of the fiercest in all of Illinois, let alone the Quad-Cities.
That rivalry extends to all sports, and volleyball is no exception. The Maroons and the Lady Rocks finished one-two in the Western Big 6 Conference this fall, with Moline claiming the title with a perfect 14-0 finish.
Now, both teams are sectional-bound in the same season for the first time, and as a result, each squad has turned into the other's biggest fans.
"Oh, for sure," Moline coach Sarah Fetter said. "Both programs are always pretty successful, but especially this year. We had such a battle in the Western Big 6, and it's great to see us having success in the postseason. We hope Rock Island does well (Monday)."
Coming off their first regional championship since 2008, the Maroons (29-7) are set to take on Normal Community (26-10) at 6 p.m. in the IHSA Class 4A Pekin Sectional semifinals.
Meantime, Rock Island (21-11) will be at Dunlap for the 3A sectional semifinals, taking on Washington (30-7) at 6:30 p.m.
The first Dunlap Sectional semifinal also features another Big 6 club in Sterling (16-17-1), which took third in the conference race and will face Metamora (34-1) at 5:30 p.m.
"To see three of us advance to the sectionals, it's great," Fetter said. "We're all rooting for each other and wish each other success."
Prior to this season, Moline and Rock Island nearly advanced to the sectional round in 2010.
But while the Lady Rocks captured the first of three 3A regional titles in four years that season, the Maroons fell in three sets to another Big 6 club, Quincy; it was the second straight year that Quincy had topped Moline in the 4A regional finals.
For her part, Rock Island coach Morgan Gray is just as happy as Fetter to see the two traditional rivals blazing similar postseason paths.
"Sarah and I, we talk all the time," Gray said. "She's awesome. Post-conference, we support each other. I think Moline and us had a shot to do this last year, but we couldn't (due to the cancellation of the postseason). That's what makes this year more special."
During the regular season, the Rocks finished 11-3 in the Big 6 and edged Sterling by a game for second place.
In addition to splitting its two league matches with the Golden Warriors, Rocky dropped both matches to a Moline team that did not lose a single set in conference play.
"We've always had powerhouses in the Western Big 6," Gray said. "The conference has gotten a lot tougher with Geneseo and Sterling, and being able to hang with teams like Moline, it's a great way to prepare for the postseason."