They shook hands and exchanged a kiss before the match. They hugged through the net afterward.
In-between, it was all business.
In addition to the typical fervor of a city rivalry match, the intrigue of the Davenport North and Davenport West volleyball tussle Tuesday night was heightened with spouses on opposing benches.
Heath Donath earned his first Mississippi Athletic Conference victory as a head coach against his wife, Jill.
Spurred by 17 service aces, North registered a 25-18, 25-10, 23-25, 25-17 win inside a steamy West High gymnasium.
"Obviously, we've been talking about this for a while," said Heath, who's been married to Jill for almost a year. "It is kind of bittersweet to go out and get my first MAC win as a head coach against my wife. At the same time, the kids play and we support each other no matter what.
"Our family will always come before our coaching. We enjoy it, and it is all about building girls into better volleyball players in the Quad-Cities."
Both are in similar situations of trying to rebuild programs. North was eighth last year in the MAC and West finished ninth.
Heath has spent the past couple of seasons as a varsity assistant at Davenport Assumption. Jill was a freshman coach at West last year.
When the North position opened up, Heath was eager for the chance.
"I wanted my own program this year," he said. "I loved being the coach at Assumption, but I needed to do my own thing."
After Heath was hired, the West position was available.
The two talked about it. Jill elected to apply and later was offered the job.
"The immense challenge that this is was very exciting for me," Jill said. "I am everything volleyball. It has been my whole life."
Jill played at Moline and Division II Western New Mexico University.
"All the knowledge I've gained since high school, playing in college and playing as an adult was just sitting there," she said. "It needed to be shared, and I saw that opportunity.
"This was my time to share everything I've built up. It is time for the tides to turn for these kids. Hopefully in the next few years, we can make some changes and start surprising some people and ourselves."
The Wildcats (2-6, 1-2) were dominant behind the service line. Sophomore Halle Walkup and Latisha Luafelemana each had four aces.
Walkup, in fact, served 10 consecutive points to close out the first set.
"I knew where to place it on my hand," Walkup said. "We just did a really good job of continuing to keep on. We did not stop."
West, meanwhile, struggled from the service line. It had four service aces in the match, but committed 16 errors.
"That was a huge factor," Jill Donath said.
Bailey Ortega facilitated North's offense with 38 assists. Luafelemana had a team-high 10 kills while Tulsa recruit Justyus Jackson contributed eight kills and four blocks.
"Our serve receive was really good tonight," Jackson said. "We've spent a lot of time working on it in practice. As a result, our energy was really high."
Thanks to a stronger block and several North miscues, West (0-4, 0-3) collected its first set win of the year in the third.
North squandered a 15-7 lead in the fourth, but scored the last eight points of the match to seal it.
"We're all pretty hyped about this," Jackson said. "This is our first (MAC) win. It really means a lot to us."
Alexa Glandon had six kills to lead West. Abby McCaughey had five kills and nine digs.
For the Donaths, there was not a lot of eye contact at the opposing bench during the match. Even when there was a questionable call, Heath tried not to look that way.
"I don't want to look one way or another and have it change the outcome of my life," he joked.
Jill said the most awkward moment was the final embrace.
"Hugging through the net, we could have made it a little cuter than that," she said. "At the end, there are no hard feelings either way. It is complete love.
"A little bit of playful competition never hurt anybody."