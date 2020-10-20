North grinds out regional win over Central

At one point, the Wildcats trailed by six in the second and won with four kills on the final five points. In the third, they used a 10-2 spurt to lead by five and a 5-1 run to hold off the Blue Devils for a 2-1 lead.

“We needed a little boost in our energy,” said Olivia Falborg, who had a game-high 17 kills. “We tried to minimize our errors. We didn’t expect Central to hand us this game, we had to go out and take it.”

Layne Wright chipped in 16 kills for the Wildcats, part of an attacking effort facilitated by Antle’s 36 assists. Defensively, the Wildcats were led by libero Halle Walkup’s 27 digs and three blocks from McKenna Rebarcak.

Four players for Central had eight kills or more, paced by Morgan Barker’s 15. Campbell dished out 38 assists.

The Blue Devils lose just two seniors, one of them a rotation player. Guttmann believes her squad can take a big step in 2021.

“We have a really good lineup so that definitely helped over the course of the season,” she said.

North meanwhile gets another crack at the Spartans, who won in a clean sweep in the regular season. Yet, it was one of only three teams to get 20 or more points in any set against PV during the conference season.