North grinds out regional win over Central

Boy, what a difference 50 days make.
On Sept. 1, Davenport North’s volleyball team cruised to a sweep over Davenport Central. It was the latter’s conference opener and the former’s first win of the campaign.
Fast forward to Tuesday night and it was a back and forth dogfight at Davenport North High School.
The Wildcats used their one-two punch on the front line, a scrappy defense in the back and 14 service aces to grind their way to a five-set thriller over the Blue Devils 16-25, 28-26, 25-22, 24-26, 15-11 in a Class 5A regional opener.
Forty-six ties and lead changes later, the Wildcats snap their 12-game losing streak and get a rematch with No. 4 Pleasant Valley in the semis Thursday night.
“We all were picking out things that maybe we were doing wrong or trying to fix and change so many things,” setter Rileigh Antle said of the losing streak. “When in reality, we just had to play as a team.”
It took over two hours for North (6-16) to burst into celebration after capitalizing on a service error and back-to-back attacking errors to turn a one-point cushion into the final points it needed.
Antle was on the service line during the most crucial point of the match. She finished 23-of-24 with a trifecta of aces.
“Ryleigh has probably served double of anyone else in the gym,” Wildcats head coach Heath Donath said. “That’s where we want to be, we want to be in row one.”
Despite it being a limited crowd, there were moments where it felt like the North gym was at full capacity.
That drove North.
“It was very intense and we needed the intense energy to bring our game up,” Antle said.
Central (1-12) forced the fifth on the strength of two straight kills from setter Lily Campbell and middle Delaney Graves to avoid one match point, then an attacking error began the race to 15.
Its last lead of the night came at 9-8 in the fifth as the Wildcats finished on a 7-2 spurt.
“This is a completely different team, we have grown so much,” Blue Devils coach Laura Guttmann said. “Keeping the energy is tough so we tried to keep it up as much as we could. We gave them a good fight.”
Central, fresh off a sweep of Davenport West six days ago, came out firing in the opening set by putting together separate 4-0 runs to claim an early advantage.
North responded in the second and third, garnering 25 of their 53 points by kills and having a hitting efficiency of .391 each set.
At one point, the Wildcats trailed by six in the second and won with four kills on the final five points. In the third, they used a 10-2 spurt to lead by five and a 5-1 run to hold off the Blue Devils for a 2-1 lead.
“We needed a little boost in our energy,” said Olivia Falborg, who had a game-high 17 kills. “We tried to minimize our errors. We didn’t expect Central to hand us this game, we had to go out and take it.”
Layne Wright chipped in 16 kills for the Wildcats, part of an attacking effort facilitated by Antle’s 36 assists. Defensively, the Wildcats were led by libero Halle Walkup’s 27 digs and three blocks from McKenna Rebarcak.
Four players for Central had eight kills or more, paced by Morgan Barker’s 15. Campbell dished out 38 assists.
The Blue Devils lose just two seniors, one of them a rotation player. Guttmann believes her squad can take a big step in 2021.
“We have a really good lineup so that definitely helped over the course of the season,” she said.
North meanwhile gets another crack at the Spartans, who won in a clean sweep in the regular season. Yet, it was one of only three teams to get 20 or more points in any set against PV during the conference season.
“We know what we’re up against and we have to play their weaknesses,” Antle said. “We have to stay on our toes because they’re going to give us everything.”
