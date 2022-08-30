 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP VOLLEYBALL | NORTH SCOTT 3, BETTENDORF 0

North Scott's Hayes silences Bettendorf volleyball

  • Updated
ELDRIDGE — Late in the third set of Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference volleyball match against visiting Bettendorf, North Scott’s Abbey Hayes spiked down her 11th kill of the night to give the Lancers a 21-18 lead.

During a break in the action, North Scott’s student section chanted, “She’s a sophomore,” referring to the talented, but young, Hayes.

Bettendorf’s student section shouted back, “We don’t care.”

Hayes took that personally.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore spiked down three more kills to finish off the Bulldogs. The 4A 10th-ranked Lancers swept 5A eighth-ranked Bettendorf 25-10, 25-14, 25-20.

“They thought it would get in my head, but it like made me mad and made me play a little bit better,” Hayes said.

Following that exchange between student sections, the North Scott students chanted, “You can’t stop her.” The Bulldogs couldn’t. Hayes finished with a career-high 14 kills on the night.

“She’s a very smart player,” Bettendorf head coach Michael Grannen said of Hayes. “We started off in rotation defense, and she swung in the open space. When we went to perimeter defense, she swung to the open space. Credit to her, but we have to make sure we crisp up reading what direction hitters are running from.”

Hayes, who was playing in her first home varsity match in The Pit, admitted she was nervous prior to the start of the contest. But once the ball was served, it didn’t show. She spiked down back-to-back kills to start the first set.

"It helped a lot because it kind of made my nerves go away,” Hayes said. “This is my first time playing in The Pit, so it helped when I got the first two.”

The Lancers (5-0, 2-0 MAC) rolled in the first set. A long serving run by reserve Emma Schneckloth, which included a pair of aces, pushed North Scott’s lead to 14-5, and the Lancers won the opening set 25-10.

Bettendorf (3-2, 0-1 MAC) led 8-6 in the second set, but North Scott rattled off seven straight points to take the lead. Hayes had a pair of kills in the run, while teammates Kaci Johnson and Shelby Spears both added one.

The third set was the closest of the night, but the Bulldogs just couldn’t stop Hayes in the end.

“She was on tonight, for sure,” North Scott head coach Taryn VanEarwage said. “We know that people are going to try to adjust to that. To see her find ways to score when they were committing to her was awesome. I was super proud of her and how she played tonight.”

Emee Allard, another sophomore, and Lauren Golinghorst added six kills apiece for the Lancers. Nora Ralfs dished out 13 assists. Scheckloth served four aces and had 10 assists.

“I have a deep roster,” VanEarwage said. “Trying to figure out what lineup is going to work best for us has definitely been tough because we have a lot of kids who deserve to be out there. I thought everyone who got an opportunity went in there and did something positive for our group. That’s all we can ask for."

Hayes and the undefeated Lancers are improving daily.

“We wanted to start off the season strong, and we keep getting better every day at practice,” Hayes said. “This is a big win for us, and I think it will help our momentum for the later games. Our goal is to be state champions in the end. That’s what we’re all working toward.”

