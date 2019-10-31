PEKIN, Ill. — One point. Just one measly point. That is all the Moline volleyball team wanted.
It never came for the Maroons.
Leading 24-21 over Normal Community in the third set of Thursday's championship game at the Class 4A Pekin Regional, Moline stood just a point away from their first regional title in 11 years.
Instead, one horrific point after another saw the Lady Iron score the next five points of the set to capture the win and the regional crown, 24-26, 25-21, 26-24.
"Nerves got the best of us those last few points when we got it to 24-21," Moline coach Sarah Fetter said after the Maroons finished the season 24-11. "It happens in sports. We knew coming in that Normal (22-14) is a young and hungry team.
"Every point was a battle. They made that final push and we were back on our heels. I can't say enough about our girls all night. We played with great heart and resiliency. I feel so bad for them, especially the seniors. That is the group I started with as a freshman coach four years ago."
An Audrey Lamphier kill put the Maroons a point away from the regional crown. Normal used its final timeout.
A block by Mallory Olofson got the serve back to the Iron. With Katherine Kraft (11 kills) serving, a Maroons' miscue at net cut the lead to 24-23.
Another Olofson block tied the game and Kraft served the set and game out on a hit out of bounds and a kill.
"We gave it everything we had," Fetter said. "Our passes were great all night. Ella (Ramsay, unofficially with 11 kills and three aces) did a really great job. I could not be more proud of the way we played and what we did this season."