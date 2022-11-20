Orion, Sherrard volleyball combine for nine All-TRAC picks

The 2022 volleyball title chase in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division turned out to be a tight one, with two games separating the top three teams.

Sherrard (30-8) came out on top and repeated as conference champions, posting a 10-2 league mark as part of its second consecutive season of 30 or more wins.

The Tigers edged fellow IHSA Class 2A regional champion Orion (29-9, 9-3 TRAC West) by one game for the title. Third-place Monmouth-Roseville (21-12) ended up two games back with an 8-4 league mark.

When the Three Rivers West announced its all-conference volleyball squad, those top three teams took up the lion's share of the selections. Orion and Mon-Rose had five All-TRAC West picks each, and Sherrard had four selections.

In terms of first-team selections, the Chargers edged the Tigers with three picks. Junior outside hitter Rachel Bowers was one of three unanimous selections, and she was joined on the first team by sophomores Kennedy DeBaillie (libero) and Avery Knupp (outside hitter).

However, Sherrard's two first-team picks were both unanimous choices — the senior duo of setter Lauren Copeland and outside hitter McKenna Blackwell.

Two more Tigers — junior middle hitter Kaitlynn DeBlock and freshman middle blocker Grace Bohnert — were second-team and honorable mention, respectively.

A pair of Orion juniors — middle blocker Emily Hickerson and setter Grace Passno — earned honorable mention status.

Monmouth-Roseville matched Orion with five all-conference selections, a quintet led by the Titans' lone first-team pick, sophomore middle hitter Brianna Woodard.

Erie-Prophetstown (15-15-3) and Rockridge (21-12-1) tied for fourth place in the TRAC West with 6-6 league marks. Each team had one first-team honoree and combined for seven all-conference selections.

Representing the Panthers is junior setter/outside hitter Kennedy Buck, while the Rockets' lone first-team representative is junior outside hitter Chloe Strachan.

E-P senior outside hitter Aylah Jones and Rockridge senior setter Hanna Rusk were both second-team honorees. Panther sophomore libero Jamie Neumiller and the Rockets' senior pair of defensive specialist Cierra Bush and outside hitter Laina Nelson were both honorable mention.

Riverdale (12-21, 2-10) had two second-team All-TRAC West picks in senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Alivia Bark and sophomore setter Breckin DeLaRosa. Morrison (4-26, 1-11) had one honorable mention pick in junior setter Jordan Eads.

Kewanee's Crofton earns TRAC East first-team honors: Kewanee struggled to an 11-23-1 finish this past fall, with the Boilermakers' 4-8 conference mark placing them sixth out of seven teams in the Three Rivers East Division.

However, the Boilers did have one first-team all-conference representative in senior middle hitter Emma Crofton. Classmate and outside hitter Makaela Salisbury was second team, with junior setter Avery Yepsen an honorable-mention pick.