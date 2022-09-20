Orion spikers hitting their stride, top Rockridge for their fifth straight win

ORION — Featuring a young roster with just three seniors, the Orion High School volleyball team has shown flashes of what it can accomplish.

A five-match winning streak earlier this season has proven to be a prelude for the Chargers' current hot streak. With Tuesday's 25-23, 25-18 sweep of Rockridge, Orion has now won five in a row and six of its last seven matches.

"We're a young team with lots of sophomores and juniors, and it took us a bit to really get started," said Orion coach Sydney Adams, whose 13-6 club moves above the .500 mark in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division at 4-3.

"But now that they've got a few wins, they're getting more confidence in themselves."

That confidence was tested in the opening set of Tuesday's match. Looking to keep pace with TRAC West leader Sherrard, the Rockets scored the opening game's first five points and held an early 9-4 lead.

But in a sign of things to come, the Chargers clawed their way back and took their first lead of the evening at 16-15 on an Emily Hickerson kill. From there, the teams traded points back and forth until late kills by Avery Krupp and Hickerson helped the hosts take the opener.

"We couldn't execute off of any errors Orion was making tonight," said Rockridge coach Amy Degelman, whose 16-7-1 club is now 4-2 in league play and trails Sherrard (11-3, 6-0) by two games after the Tigers swept Morrison 25-22, 25-14.

"They had a lot of energy in the gym on their side, and we struggled with that. We were having trouble communicating, and that's something that affects our play."

Further affecting Rockridge's efforts was Orion's front line trio of Knupp (12 kills), Rachel Bowers (eight kills) and Hickerson (five kills, two blocks).

"Spreading the sets around helps us to be more unpredictable at the net," Knupp said. "We've got some great hitters all up and down the net."

Junior setter Grace Passno did her part to keep the Charger offense running smoothly, dishing out a match-high 20 assists.

"Our team chemistry has increased so much; we're a lot with it now," she said. "We've been focusing in practice on our serving and blocking, and that's really showing up in our games now."

Buoyed by its first-set rally, Orion came out blazing for the second game. Scoring the first three points, the Chargers gradually opened up a 12-6 lead and looked ready to take quick control.

"When we push and come from behind, it seems like it proves we can go as far as we want to," said Passno. "We were a little nervous to start off. We lost to Rockridge (in the teams' first league meeting on Aug. 30), and we knew we had to come out strong."

Led by the front-line trio of Chloe Strachan (six kills), Laina Nelson (five kills) and Billie Dieterich (four blocks) along with Kendra Lewis' six assists and five digs, the Rockets dug in and battled back to tie the second set at 15-15.

Following a flurry of back-and-forth points, Orion put together one final push by scoring five straight to go up 22-17 and closing the match on an 8-1 run to take the victory.

"We've got Erie-Prophetstown (tonight)," said Degelman, whose club has a quick turnaround after Tuesday's loss. "That's as far as we're looking ahead now."