Orion volleyball flips script on Riverdale, takes rematch

"When we were down 5-0, I called a timeout and tried to get them to collect themselves," said Riverdale coach Lisa Black. "They were a little taken aback by being down five points."

Led by the senior quartet of Hanrahan (14 kills, 21 digs), Katelyn Oleson (24 assists, 18 digs), Addison Brock (five kills, three aces, three blocks) and Molly Sharp (19 digs), Riverdale opened the match strong.

Working their way to a 16-7 lead, the Rams were able to fend off a series of Orion rallies, which got the Chargers as close as three, to take the opening set.

"Both sides are really very scrappy," said Black. "Tuesday was the same thing, with a lot of good, long rallies. But give Orion credit, they made some adjustments and we didn't."

Sparked by the senior front-line duo of Hailey James (13 kills, nine blocks) and Riley Filler (23 digs, 11 kills), the Chargers found their second wind in the second game after Riverdale got off to an 11-6 lead. Down 20-19 late in the set, Orion reeled off a 6-1 run to extend the match.