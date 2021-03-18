Orion volleyball flips script on Riverdale, takes rematch

PORT BYRON — Two nights after Riverdale spoiled Orion volleyball's Senior Night with a three-set victory, the Chargers were hoping to return the favor Thursday evening.
The second meeting in three days between the two leading volleyball powers in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division turned out to be just as compelling as the first and, as it turned out, followed the same script.
After dropping the first set to the Rams, Orion rallied with a late run to force a winner-take-all third game. In that deciding set, a 5-0 opening run made the difference as the Chargers battled to a 21-25, 25-21, 25-19 victory.
"I really think we started finding ourselves (in the second game), and that gave us more confidence," said Orion senior libero Kati Kratzberg (18 digs), who had four service points during the Chargers' five-point third-set run.
"I wanted to keep it going and give us a chance to win. Plus, they had a student section here tonight, which we didn't have (Tuesday), so we had to fight against that."
In the final set, the Chargers worked their way to a 21-12 lead, but Riverdale was not about to go down without one last fight.
A kill by Sarah Prigge and a Shae Hanrahan ace capped a 6-1 spurt that got the Rams back to within 22-18, but that was as close as the hosts could get.
"When we were down 5-0, I called a timeout and tried to get them to collect themselves," said Riverdale coach Lisa Black. "They were a little taken aback by being down five points."
Led by the senior quartet of Hanrahan (14 kills, 21 digs), Katelyn Oleson (24 assists, 18 digs), Addison Brock (five kills, three aces, three blocks) and Molly Sharp (19 digs), Riverdale opened the match strong.
Working their way to a 16-7 lead, the Rams were able to fend off a series of Orion rallies, which got the Chargers as close as three, to take the opening set.
"Both sides are really very scrappy," said Black. "Tuesday was the same thing, with a lot of good, long rallies. But give Orion credit, they made some adjustments and we didn't."
Sparked by the senior front-line duo of Hailey James (13 kills, nine blocks) and Riley Filler (23 digs, 11 kills), the Chargers found their second wind in the second game after Riverdale got off to an 11-6 lead. Down 20-19 late in the set, Orion reeled off a 6-1 run to extend the match.
"It definitely felt like there was something there (Thursday). We really wanted to win on our Senior Night, and we didn't," said James. "We wanted to come hard and play our best. We knew going in that Riverdale is very competitive, and they were able to point out our flaws to us on Tuesday."
Thursday's outcome, which has both clubs off to a 1-1 start in Three Rivers West play, also provided 2011 Orion graduate Sydney Adams with her first win as head coach.
The efforts of James and Filler, coupled with 24 assists and 13 digs from senior setter Ashley Awbrey, made that first win happen.
"We were definitely prepared for them," said Adams. "With this year's schedule, playing teams back-to-back, it's almost like it gives you an advantage. After you play a team the first time, you can turn around and focus on the next match."