Osage upends No. 2 Wilton in state quarterfinals

CEDAR RAPIDS — Behind a trio of all-staters, the Wilton High School volleyball team has run like a well-oiled machine for four seasons.
Kelsey Drake, Ella Caffery and Carly Puffer were recognized among the state's best a season ago when it took perennial power and state champion Dike-New Hartford to knock the Beavers out.
Class 2A second-ranked Wilton was hoping for a shot at a rematch in this season's championship, but those dreams turned into a nightmare.
Ninth-ranked Osage, last year's 3A state champion, knocked out Wilton in a state quarterfinal 25-19, 25-20, 25-22 Tuesday at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
The service game drastically tipped the scales in the favor of the Green Devils, who play third-ranked Western Christian in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Osage had 14 ace serves to just one for Wilton.
"Our serve game was on tonight," said Osage head coach Bryan Tabbert, whose program is back here for the sixth straight time. "We lost three first team all-staters from last season, but we didn't talk about a rebuilding year. ... The girls wanted to prove this is a program, not just last year's team."
The Beavers would have surges trying to stay alive, if not gain some traction, but serve receive miscues and uncharacteristic mistakes cost Wilton heavily.
"This group has made Wilton volleyball very successful in their time," Wilton head coach Brenda Grunder said. "Our ball control has always been the thing that's been our constant. But today, we don't know why, it wasn't there. We tried to make some adjustments, but those didn't work for us."
Late in the match, Caffery registered her 3,000th career assist. She ended the match with 24 and exits as the school record holder with 3,006.
Drake, who had a match-high 16 kills, finished with 1,353 kills and 1,093 digs. Puffer had 782 kills and 223 blocks for her career.
They were the anchors of the most successful run in Wilton volleyball history. The Beavers won 140 matches versus 16 defeats and played in four straight state tournaments.
"I've asked this group to do a lot," Grunder said. "It's going to be very different in the gym going forward. I'm just very grateful for the years we've had with this group."
Drake and Puffer combined for 24 kills in the match. Puffer had half of her eight in the opening set.
Osage certainly did its part.
The Green Devils had ample weapons at setter Addy Grimm's disposal. The senior assisted on 32 of the team's 40 kills. Claudia Aschenbrenner finished with 13 and Northern Iowa recruit Meredith Street had 11.
Seven Osage players recorded kills.
"They mix things up a lot offensively," Grunder said. "And they have a nice float serve that got us a couple times."
Street was one of three Green Devils with three or more aces, alongside Aschenbrenner and Sydney Muller, who led with four.
Peyton Souhrada had Wilton's ace, that coming in the first set to make it 18-14 Osage.
The Green Devils would outscore Wilton 7-5 to end the set and proceeded to open up a 16-8 lead to start the second.
Wilton would tie the third set six times, the final time coming at 16.