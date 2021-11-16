Overcoming diabetes, Rock Island's Gustafson advocates for cure while excelling on court

Grace Gustafson was just 7 years old when she was told by doctors that she would have to take insulin and watch her blood levels for the rest of her life.
It was a sudden and scary change to throw at a third-grader.
“It didn’t quite hit me right away,” Gustafson said. “They told me I’d have to manage life a little differently than my classmates.
“It was a shock to my system.”
The Rock Island senior was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, and a few years later, Crohn’s disease. The latter forced Gustafson into the hospital last summer after intense stomach pain and she now has to take immunosuppressants. The former causes Gustafson to travel to Iowa City every three months to check in with doctors and get blood work done. Gustafson also wears an insulin pump on her thigh to regularly check blood-sugar levels.
She does all of this on top of being a full-time student athlete. Gustafson was a three-year varsity starter and became one of the senior leaders during Rock Island’s successful 2021 fall campaign that ended with the Rocks' first regional title since 2013.
Gustafson, who was named first team all-conference by the coaches, finished second on Rock Island with 143 kills and led the team with 24 total blocks.
“She is one of the fiercest competitors on our team,” Rock Island coach Morgan Gray said. “We had our banquet last night and she received the ‘Hard as Rock’ award, which exemplifies Rock Island volleyball and what we expect out of our athletes. She is super smart in the classroom and she goes all out on the court."
It’s an impressive choice of words considering Gustafson’s condition. Most athletes drink sports drinks or water when they are physically exhausted from competition, but Gustafson’s drink of choice is Sprite. She keeps it on her at all times because she says it’s a great way to spike blood sugar levels while exercising.
“It’s been a running joke with a lot of my teammates that I’m sponsored,” Gustafson said. “Technology has become my best friend. I have a continuous glucose monitor, which monitors my blood sugar 24/7. And with those two, I’m able to tell when I need my Sprite when my blood sugar gets too low. Usually when I’m playing, I like to keep (my blood sugar) in the 150-200 range so there’s wiggle room if it were to start going low.”
But luckily for Gustafson, she isn’t the only one who can watch her blood sugar levels. Technology has allowed her parents, who attend every game, to monitor her levels from their phone. Rachel Gustafson, Grace’s mother, makes sure to take advantage of this opportunity, even if it means adding a little more stress than there already is watching your child play sports.
“There have been games where it’s started to fall really quickly and we were like ‘Please notice. Call a timeout. Take a minute,'" Rachel Gustafson said. “When you see her diving and doing all that stuff, she's doing it with a pump attached to her. It’s just nerve racking for us. I don’t think she feels nervous about it because she is confident in her ability, of course. But for us on the sidelines it is.”
And for good reason. Grace Gustafson manages her diabetes well, but when she was younger there were scary moments.
“She was very sick,” Rachel Gustafson said. “I don’t like to say it that bluntly, but really, she was rushed to the hospital and I was sitting in the pediatric ICU for a week. She was basically brought back to life. And they told us at the time that it’s going to be an obstacle for her if she tries to do anything. It’s going to be a lot harder. But that didn’t discourage her and she got back into it and found volleyball. She fell in love with it and the rest is history.”
Bringing awareness
The diagnosis changed Grace’s life more than she could ever realize at the time, but she has turned it into a positive. Grace now advocates for those with her same condition because like many others, the condition can be hard to detect, let alone treat.
“That’s why we kind of are always trying to look to bring awareness,” Rachel Gustafson said. “(Type 1 diabetes) oftentimes mimics other diseases or illnesses, and often goes undetected even until they are gravely ill and people can even die from undetected diabetes. So that’s one reason why she is an advocate. She was one of those.”
Grace and her family put together a walk every year that raises money to fund research and advance a cure for Type 1 diabetes. Rachel said they have a goal of about $1,000 every year, and over the last 10 years they have been able to raise roughly $10,000 for research and new technology.
Grace is also a delegate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in Washington D.C., where she has gone and spoken about fundraising for Type 1 diabetes.
“They meet with congressmen and advocate for additional funding and really get to see what it takes to get some of these bills passed to help with health care,” Rachel Gustafson said.
The future
Grace hopes to continue her volleyball career beyond high school. The 5-foot-9 opposite hitter has a couple options at the Division III level, including locally at Augustana.
She doesn't want diabetes to define her. She’s proven she can do everything in volleyball others can, and some things even better.
“I don't try to let it stop me from doing anything on or off the court,” Grace Gustafson said. “I try to maintain as best I can so that way it doesn't hold me back. I don't like sitting out or being looked at like I'm different. I know my teammates are counting on me.
“I definitely didn't try to advertise it because I don't want people being thinking that I’m only getting extra attention because I have diabetes. And I didn’t want people to pity me. But I am proud of myself that I'm able to do a good job managing it good enough so that I can live like a normal life and not show the struggles that I deal with on a daily basis.”
If you would like to donate, visit JDRF’s website to support its mission to find a cure for Type 1 diabetes.