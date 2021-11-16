Overcoming diabetes, Rock Island's Gustafson advocates for cure while excelling on court

And for good reason. Grace Gustafson manages her diabetes well, but when she was younger there were scary moments.

“She was very sick,” Rachel Gustafson said. “I don’t like to say it that bluntly, but really, she was rushed to the hospital and I was sitting in the pediatric ICU for a week. She was basically brought back to life. And they told us at the time that it’s going to be an obstacle for her if she tries to do anything. It’s going to be a lot harder. But that didn’t discourage her and she got back into it and found volleyball. She fell in love with it and the rest is history.”

Bringing awareness

The diagnosis changed Grace’s life more than she could ever realize at the time, but she has turned it into a positive. Grace now advocates for those with her same condition because like many others, the condition can be hard to detect, let alone treat.

“That’s why we kind of are always trying to look to bring awareness,” Rachel Gustafson said. “(Type 1 diabetes) oftentimes mimics other diseases or illnesses, and often goes undetected even until they are gravely ill and people can even die from undetected diabetes. So that’s one reason why she is an advocate. She was one of those.”