 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PREP VOLLEYBALL | UNITED TOWNSHIP 2, PRINCETON 0

Panthers collect first win under Cameron

  • Updated
  • 0
United Township Logo
Submitted

A large crowd packed the Panther Den on Monday night to witness the first win of the season for the United Township High School volleyball squad.

UTHS beat Princeton 25-23, 25-20 for the inaugural win for first-year head coach Hannah Cameron.

"Many good things happened on the floor tonight," Cameron said. "We were able to execute, both offensively and defensively, and our players showed a great deal of determination, coming through in the clutch to seal the first set and by holding off a surge by Princeton to take the second set."

UTHS (1-2) bounced back after difficult losses to Sterling Newman and Rockridge last week.

"We were able to utilize our big hitters at the net with Lorena Awou, Teegan Rice and Ciara Hull, in particular," Cameron said. "We served the ball effectively and with power, especially in the second set, where freshman Emily Stevens led us on a nice run.”

People are also reading…

The first set of the night was back-and-forth. Neither team was able to stake out a formidable lead. UTHS pulled out to a 17-13 lead on a kill by Awou, and great passing and floor play by Emily Ruiz and Lillian Severtsgaard, and junior Morgan Foes was a force at the net for Princeton (0-2) with five kills and two blocks in the set.

Stevens and Hull provided a late punch for United Township when Princeton got within two at 18-16 with back-to-back kills at the net. After another run by Princeton, the Panthers put the set away on kills by Awou and freshman Mea Johnson.

In the second set, UTHS appeared to be in the process of pulling away to an easy win on the service game of Stevens (five-point run and an ace) to lead 19-7, with the final point of the run scored by freshman Lynelle Awou’s touch kill.

But Princeton had more than enough fight left to make a serious run of its own. Princeton tallied eight straight points behind the service game of junior Caitlyn Meyer to get within four at 22-18.

Senior Ella Harris made a great play from mid-court to motivate her teammates, and the Panthers closed out the set and match, 25-20.

“We have a great deal of work to do to reach our potential this year, but our team is humble and hungry, which is a good combination, and as we improve our court communication and learn to better transition from defense to offense, we can take advantage of our size and athleticism,” Cameron said.

UTHS faces Rock Falls on the road on Wednesday. Princeton was victorious in both the freshman and sophomore matches on the night, taking the freshman contest in straight sets, 2-0, and beating the Panther sophomores in three sets, 2-1.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brandes shines as Moline splits triangular

Brandes shines as Moline splits triangular

Moline volleyball split its triangular Saturday against Normal West and Sacred Heart-Griffin. Senior middle hitter Caylee Brandes had impressive performances each game. Read about the Maroons:

Rocks best Sherrard in three-set opening night battle

Rocks best Sherrard in three-set opening night battle

An opening-night matchup of two of the Quad Cities area's top prep volleyball programs went the distance, with Rock Island holding off Sherrard for a 25-20, 17-25, 15-12 win at Sherrard High School. The Lady Rocks were IHSA Class 3A regional champions last year, with the Tigers reaching the 2A regional finals.

Bettendorf volleyball answers Central DeWitt's challenge

Bettendorf volleyball answers Central DeWitt's challenge

Behind strong service and attack runs at key spots, the host Bettendorf were able to hold off an inexperienced but scrappy Central DeWitt volleyball team to pick up a 25-12, 25-20, 25-15 sweep in the season-opening match for both teams.

MAC volleyball capsules

MAC volleyball capsules

Here is a capsule look at each Mississippi Athletic Conference volleyball team heading into the 2022 season:

Rockets sweep UT in home opener for 2-0 start

Rockets sweep UT in home opener for 2-0 start

The Rockridge High School volleyball team is off to a 2-0 start in Amy Degelman's opening week as head coach. After sweeping Peru St. Bede in their opener two nights ago, the Rockets welcomed United Township for their home opener and came away with another sweep, topping the Lady Panthers 25-12, 25-14.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News