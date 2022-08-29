Panthers collect first win under Cameron

A large crowd packed the Panther Den on Monday night to witness the first win of the season for the United Township High School volleyball squad.

UTHS beat Princeton 25-23, 25-20 for the inaugural win for first-year head coach Hannah Cameron.

"Many good things happened on the floor tonight," Cameron said. "We were able to execute, both offensively and defensively, and our players showed a great deal of determination, coming through in the clutch to seal the first set and by holding off a surge by Princeton to take the second set."

UTHS (1-2) bounced back after difficult losses to Sterling Newman and Rockridge last week.

"We were able to utilize our big hitters at the net with Lorena Awou, Teegan Rice and Ciara Hull, in particular," Cameron said. "We served the ball effectively and with power, especially in the second set, where freshman Emily Stevens led us on a nice run.”

The first set of the night was back-and-forth. Neither team was able to stake out a formidable lead. UTHS pulled out to a 17-13 lead on a kill by Awou, and great passing and floor play by Emily Ruiz and Lillian Severtsgaard, and junior Morgan Foes was a force at the net for Princeton (0-2) with five kills and two blocks in the set.

Stevens and Hull provided a late punch for United Township when Princeton got within two at 18-16 with back-to-back kills at the net. After another run by Princeton, the Panthers put the set away on kills by Awou and freshman Mea Johnson.

In the second set, UTHS appeared to be in the process of pulling away to an easy win on the service game of Stevens (five-point run and an ace) to lead 19-7, with the final point of the run scored by freshman Lynelle Awou’s touch kill.

But Princeton had more than enough fight left to make a serious run of its own. Princeton tallied eight straight points behind the service game of junior Caitlyn Meyer to get within four at 22-18.

Senior Ella Harris made a great play from mid-court to motivate her teammates, and the Panthers closed out the set and match, 25-20.

“We have a great deal of work to do to reach our potential this year, but our team is humble and hungry, which is a good combination, and as we improve our court communication and learn to better transition from defense to offense, we can take advantage of our size and athleticism,” Cameron said.

UTHS faces Rock Falls on the road on Wednesday. Princeton was victorious in both the freshman and sophomore matches on the night, taking the freshman contest in straight sets, 2-0, and beating the Panther sophomores in three sets, 2-1.