Panthers volleyball holds on for sweep of Alleman

Having the ability to complete a comeback is crucial in the sport of volleyball, and that’s just what United Township did against Alleman on Tuesday night at the Panther Den.

The Panthers swept the Pioneers 25-18, 25-21 but completed a comeback in the second set to secure the Western Big 6 Conference victory. Alleman led 20-18 before Panther senior Jade Hunter came away with back-to-back kills to energize United Township and spark the winning rally. Hunter also was the server for the final five Panther points.

Hunter brings her energy to every point that she can, and that energy helps the Panthers when they seem like they’re down and out.

“I just try to go 100% all of the time and try not to take any steps back,” Hunter said. “Once we get a couple of kills, we can turn the game around.”

Hunter finished the evening with nine kills and had five blocks to go with solid serves to carry United Township late in the second set to earn the match win. Junior Reese Williams led the team in digs with six and 19 assists between both games.