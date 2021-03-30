Panthers volleyball holds on for sweep of Alleman

Having the ability to complete a comeback is crucial in the sport of volleyball, and that’s just what United Township did against Alleman on Tuesday night at the Panther Den.
The Panthers swept the Pioneers 25-18, 25-21 but completed a comeback in the second set to secure the Western Big 6 Conference victory. Alleman led 20-18 before Panther senior Jade Hunter came away with back-to-back kills to energize United Township and spark the winning rally. Hunter also was the server for the final five Panther points.
Hunter brings her energy to every point that she can, and that energy helps the Panthers when they seem like they’re down and out.
“I just try to go 100% all of the time and try not to take any steps back,” Hunter said. “Once we get a couple of kills, we can turn the game around.”
Hunter finished the evening with nine kills and had five blocks to go with solid serves to carry United Township late in the second set to earn the match win. Junior Reese Williams led the team in digs with six and 19 assists between both games.
The Panthers had to fend off an Alleman surge in the middle of the first game to pull away for the victory. The Pioneers trailed by as much as five before tying things at 14 and had a 19-18 lead, but the Panthers scored the final six points, which included a high energy kill from Hunter to seal the first set.
United Township coach Kylie Kuffler much prefers that her team stays ahead rather than fighting from behind, something that she thinks the team needs to work on overall.
“It’s always going to be harder to fight from behind, but our girls tend to do a good job staying in the game,” Kuffler said. “We want to work on our starts to games as much as possible and try not to struggle out of the gate.”
Kuffler did appreciate the energy that her girls showed late in the match that was crucial to the win as UT moves to 2-5 overall and in the league.
“It’s always important to never give up on plays in this sport,” Kuffler said. “We’ve been really good at finishing all season and just need to find the spirit and energy early in the games.”
Hunter agreed with her coach on the slow starts, and hopes that the team can correct that as the season progresses.
“We need to find a way to limit the score,” Hunter said. “We can’t let them get ahead and be constantly fighting from behind.”
First year Alleman coach Morgan Maddox was missing starters Camryn Caleo (injury), Regan Bowling and Avrie Schmidt (illness) and playing in a “strange formation” from what they were used to, but the Pioneers (1-6, 0-6 Big 6) fought through adversity and put up a strong fight.
“I think our girls did a great job staying in the games tonight,” Maddox said. “We had to get creative on the court tonight with our rotations, but they showed strength. This team has a bad habit of thinking that some of the games are in the bag, but we’re working on that mentality and know that closing is our big challenge at the moment.”